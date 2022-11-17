Don’t have your SC tax rebate yet? Here are 5 possible reasons why

If you haven’t received your South Carolina tax rebate yet don’t panic. There could be several plausible reasons why.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue has begun issuing rebates to taxpayers for as much as $800, the department announced on Monday.

State lawmakers in June approved the parameters for a tax rebate of $1 billion for South Carolinians.

The state will directly deposit rebates into taxpayers’ bank accounts if the department has that information. Otherwise, taxpayers will receive paper checks.

Here are five reasons why you don’t have that extra boost of cash just yet.

SC processing system is slow

One of the most simple and likely reasons you have not received your tax rebate is the department of revenue simply hasn’t gotten to you yet. Government services aren’t always known for being particularly punctual and moving around millions of dollars is no small feat.

To give itself enough time, the department previously announced that “all rebates for those who filed returns by Oct. 17 should be sent before the end of the year.” In other words, the department has more than a month to get all those rebates out.

An issue with your tax return filing

The department has said that to be eligible for a rebate this year, taxpayers had up to Oct. 17 to file their state individual income tax return for 2021. So, if you didn’t file that 2021 tax return — surprise — you won’t get a rebate.

However, the state has extended filing a 2021 tax return until Feb. 15. So, if you have filed after Oct. 17 or plan to file before Feb. 15, you will receive a rebate in March, the department states.

Snail mail

The department might not have your bank account information to send your refund through direct deposit. If not, you’ll have to live with regular mail, which is much slower.

You changed your address or sent incorrect information

If you opted for a refund through the mail, it might not have arrived because the department doesn’t have your correct address, either because you moved since filing your 2021 tax return or you just gave the wrong information. If you think the department doesn’t have your correct address, you have two options to update it.

You can log into MyDORWAY and click the ‘more’ tab. Then under names and addresses, click ‘manage names & addresses.’

You can also download the SC88221 form, fill it out, then email it to TaxSupport@dor.sc.gov.

You didn’t pay the balance on your tax return

According to the department, if you paid off your balance due on your 2021 individual tax return, you will receive a rebate. However, if your balance due is greater than your tax liability, the rebate will be used to offset your balance. You can check this by looking at line 15 - (line 21 + line 22) on your tax return.