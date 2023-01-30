Don’t scrap powers to overrule EU in Northern Ireland for a quick Brexit deal, Sunak told

Rishi Sunak was warned on Monday not to trade off the power to overrule the EU in Northern Ireland in order to strike a deal with Brussels as he vowed to forge ahead with post-Brexit reforms.

Two former UK negotiators said the Prime Minister must press ahead with a new law to give the Government the right to rip up EU red tape.

Lord Frost, who led the trade talks with Brussels, told The Telegraph the Government should drive through the Protocol Bill even if a pact with the bloc was struck.

Hugh Bennett, who served on Lord Frost’s team and was a special adviser to Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, added that dropping the Bill would be “a major strategic mistake”.

The pair issued their plea amid reports that British and EU negotiators are closing in on a deal to end the standoff over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Both sides are keen to reach an agreement in time for the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in April.

It came as Mr Sunak marked Tuesday’s third anniversary of Brexit by insisting the reforms passed so far were “just the beginning”.

He said: “Whether leading Europe’s fastest vaccine rollout, striking trade deals with over 70 countries or taking back control of our borders, we’ve forged a path as an independent nation with confidence.

“I’m determined to ensure the benefits of Brexit continue to empower communities and businesses right across the country.”

Tory eurosceptics fear Mr Sunak will agree to drop the Protocol Bill, currently stuck in the Lords, in return for a deal with the EU. The legislation would give ministers the power to override large parts of the border pact but has been put on pause while talks with Brussels are ongoing.

Its introduction last June prompted a furious reaction from the EU, which has demanded it be dropped before signing up to any agreement.

Lord Frost said: “It’s entirely reasonable for the Government to see if it can reach a worthwhile deal with the EU over Northern Ireland, but it has already weakened its hand to get one by halting the Protocol Bill.

“So it’s crucial it doesn’t abandon the powers in the Bill altogether, in case it can’t get a deal or in case a deal comes apart under pressure later – which is all too likely given the EU’s obtuseness over Northern Ireland so far."

Eurosceptic MPs fear the law will be shorn of its powers and turned into a piece of “implementation” legislation for the new agreement.

Writing for The Telegraph, Mr Bennett said doing so would leave the Government without any “leverage” over Brussels if future problems arise.

He said: “The United Kingdom must ask itself frankly what it is securing in return if the price demanded is to concede on its fundamental ability to govern within its own borders.

“That is why it is so important that the UK must not agree to pause, drop or hollow out the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill as a condition of any deal with the EU, or turn it into a simple implementation Bill for a deal.

“To do so risks being a major strategic mistake for years to come. Without the Bill, UK ministers will neither have the leverage to bring the EU back to the table nor the power to make anything beyond the most trivial changes themselves.”

David Jones, a former Brexit minister and the deputy chairman of the European Research Group, said: “The only time the EU actually responds is when you wave a big stick.

“The Government should be pressing on with the Protocol Bill as a matter of priority to see that Northern Ireland’s semi-detached status to the rest of the country is put to an end as soon as possible.”

The warning comes after Archie Norman, the Marks and Spencer chairman, last week called plans to ease checks between Great Britain and Northern Ireland “baffling” and “overbearing”.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “The UK’s priority is protecting the Belfast [Good Friday] Agreement and preserving political stability in Northern Ireland and the UK internal market.

“The Government is currently engaging in intensive scoping talks with the EU to find solutions to these problems.”