‘I don’t see how it can be safe’: Florida schools on frontlines of state’s mask war

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Francisco Alvarado in Miami
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Michele Eve Sandberg/REX/Shutterstock</span>
Photograph: Michele Eve Sandberg/REX/Shutterstock

With about two weeks to go until the start of a new school year, Miami father Jerry Greenberg is feeling anxious.

With the more contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 fueling record-breaking positive cases across Florida, Greenberg’s biggest fear is that his son and daughter will catch the deadly respiratory disease even if they are wearing masks.

Related: ‘The Pied Piper leading us off a cliff’: Florida governor condemned as Covid surges

“They will be exposed to [other] kids not wearing masks and they could get sick,” Greenberg said. “I think they can safely go back in person, but only if they all wear masks. Without masks, I don’t see how it can be safe.”

Thousands of other parents across Florida find themselves in the same predicament as Greenberg, whose son is starting ninth grade at Palmetto Senior high school and whose daughter is entering sixth grade at Palmetto middle school. Both public schools are located in Miami-Dade county, where the largest school district in the state is mandating all students wear masks on school buses, but has stopped short of applying the restriction on campuses.

In a statement earlier this week, the Miami-Dade public schools superintendent, Alberto Carvalho, said the district is re-evaluating its decision to implement a mask-optional policy in light of updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommending any children age two and up, as well as all school staff, wear masks indoors.

A volunteer escorts a first grader wearing a mask to a classroom on the first day of school in Davie in October 2020.
A volunteer escorts a first grader wearing a mask to a classroom on the first day of school in Davie in October 2020. Photograph: Wilfredo Lee/AP

Carvalho is leaning on the advice of a taskforce of medical and public health experts, which is expected to make its recommendation in the coming week before the 23 August start of the school year.

Except, Florida’s hard-right Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, looms large over any decisions the state’s school districts make about requiring students to wear masks inside educational buildings.

In recent weeks, DeSantis has veered further to the right by reiterating his disdain for Covid-19 restriction measures. He held a secret meeting with anti-mask medical professionals, signed an executive order that gives parents the final decision on whether their children will wear masks in school and promised to cut off state funding to any school district that forces children to put on face coverings.

DeSantis, who’s soared to the top of 2024 Republican national contenders list by carrying on the legacy of former president Donald Trump, even earned a sharp rebuke from Joe Biden, who on Wednesday said governors pushing anti-mask policies “get out of the way of the people trying to do the right thing”. The following day, DeSantis fired back at a news conference.

“Well, let me tell you this: if you’re coming after the rights of parents in Florida, I’m standing in your way,” DeSantis said. “Well, I can tell you in Florida, the parents are going to make that decision.”

A person protests against school mask mandates in Tampa in May.
A person protests against school mask mandates in Tampa in May. Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters

DeSantis’ threat to shut off state funding hasn’t stopped some school districts from bucking his ultimatum.

The Alachua county school board voted to require all students wear masks for the first two week of classes. The school board in Leon county, where the state capital of Tallahassee is located, implemented a mandatory mask rule for students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. And after initially indicating it would comply with DeSantis’ order, the Broward county school district announced this week that it would keep its mask mandate in place.

While DeSantis’ hardline approach plays well with the Trumpian base of the Republican party, his stance is baffling considering recent state data on Covid-19 infections shows more children are getting sick and going to the hospital during this fourth wave, said Ceresta Smith, a 67-year-old retired Miami-Dade public schools teacher whose granddaughter lives with her.

“You are asking for trouble when our intensive care units are filling up and hospitals are getting overextended,” Smith said. “Just the thought that my granddaughter is going into a situation where they are not taking extreme precautions is worrisome.”

Between 23 and 30 July, Florida had 10,785 new Covid-19 infections among children under 12 for an average of 1,540 new cases a day, according to the state department of health. It’s more than a 600% increase compared to the same time period in June. The health department’s data also shows that pediatric Covid-19 hospitalizations averaged 32 cases a day during the week of July 23.

Amid Florida’s Covid-19 resurgence, even conservative educators are having a hard time accepting DeSantis’ hardline.

Shawn Beightol, a Miami-Dade high school teacher who is a Republican, said the governor is not following key principles of conservatism of allowing local governments to make their own decisions. Even though he is vaccinated, there is a small chance he can still catch COVID-19 and get sick, he noted. “By threatening to withhold funding, DeSantis is not practicing conservatism and he is removing control from local school boards,” Beightol said. “It’s more of a facist-type leadership model.”

By blocking school districts from enforcing student mask wearing, Beightol said, staffers and students at Florida public schools are in for another year of disruptions and calamity resulting from people exposed to infected individuals having to be isolated and quarantined. “Last year, at my school, we started at 80 percent capacity,” Beightol said. “Within a month we were at 50 percent capacity and then down to 10 percent capacity. I think this year will start out the same way.”

Beightol, who is the administrator for several Facebook pages where public schools teachers can vent, said educators fall into three categories: vocal pro-maskers, vocal anti-maskers and pro-maskers who stay out of the line of fire.

“I don’t think putting our lives and children’s lives are worth taking the risk,” Beightol said. “The right thing to do is to mandate masks until we know for sure what the efficacy of the vaccine shots are against the Delta variant or any other variant.”

Meanwhile, Miami dad Greenberg said he’s angry that DeSantis won’t adhere to the CDC guidance on student mask use. His daughter, who is 11, is still in the age group not yet eligible for COVID-19 inoculations, Greenberg said. And is not sure even his vaccinated son is safe.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that this variant poses serious risk to children,” Greenberg said. “It seems to me that our governor is content to send our kids into a slaughterhouse to score political points with his base. There is no excuse for not following the science.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Coronavirus latest news: Airlines entice passengers by cutting fares for newly green countries

    Top scientists remain puzzled over how and why Covid spreads New AI heart scanner will cut NHS backlog in half AstraZeneca starts shipping vaccine doses to Europe Daniel Hannan: Please don’t judge me if I don’t wear a mask Airlines cut fares for newly green countries Janet Daley: Why are Britons obsessed with holidaying abroad?

  • Olympics-Japan to douse flame of Olympics transformed by pandemic and drama

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan will douse its more than year-old Olympic flame on Sunday, closing out a Tokyo Games that were upended by the pandemic and transformed by the drama of politics, dazzling sport and deeply personal turmoil. Held without spectators, the Olympics fell short of the triumph and financial blockbuster Japan first sought. Still, organisers appear to have prevented https://www.reuters.com/article/olympics-2020-coronavirus/update-2-olympics-tokyo-feared-games-would-spread-covid-numbers-suggest-that-didnt-happen-idUSL8N2PE08S the Games from spiralling into a COVID-19 superspreader event, notable given that some 50,000 people came together amid the pandemic.

  • Career resurgence? Jags hoping for help from 1st-round flops

    The Jacksonville Jaguars seemingly have the NFL market cornered on first-round flops. Coach Urban Meyer has as many as eight (depending on the evaluator) of them on his 90-man roster and would have another had Pittsburgh defensive tackle Tyson Alualu not changed his mind after agreeing to a deal with Jacksonville during free agency. The list includes 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Tim Tebow and four more from the powerhouse Southeastern Conference, where Meyer coached at Florida for six seasons (2005-10).

  • Tucker Carlson fuels the Maga mindset with fawning trip to authoritarian Hungary

    Fox News host offers gushing praise for Viktor Orbán, spurring concerns about the erosion of democracy at home Viktor Orbán, prime minister of Hungary, praised Donald Trump’s ‘America first’ foreign policy. Photograph: Darko Vojinović/AP “In the last few nights in Budapest,” mused Tucker Carlson, US rightwing media star, “I’ve run into a number of Americans who have come here because they want to be around people who agree with them, who agree with you. Do you see Budapest as a kind of capital o

  • ‘Like a Mob’: Prosecutors Look at Trump’s Ice Rink Man

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyEver since New York prosecutors hit the Trump Organization and its top financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, with tax fraud charges in July, it’s been obvious they have more evidence of wrongdoing than they’ve laid out. But now, it’s certain: Prosecutors also have evidence that the executive’s son, Barry Weisselberg, received the very same kind of corporate perks that investigators allege should have been taxed as income.Barry Weissel

  • Norwegian Cruise tells judge Florida 'vaccine passport' ban is political

    (Reuters) -Norwegian Cruise Line argued to a federal judge on Friday that Florida had banned "vaccine passports" to score political points and said the company should be allowed to require proof of COVID-19 shots from passengers when it sails from the state this month. Those plans, however, collided with the Florida ban that was touted by Governor Ron DeSantis, a leading national figure against what he says has been government overreach in fighting the pandemic. Florida's law forbids businesses, government entities and schools from requiring proof of COVID-19 immunity in return for a service.

  • Trump estimates 100 million dead from COVID-19 without his vaccine efforts

    Former President Donald Trump estimated up to 100 million people would have died from COVID-19 without his administration's efforts to spur the development of vaccines.

  • Fact check: CDC didn't say COVID-19 vaccinated are 'superspreaders', vaccines failing

    A Natural News article being shared on social media falsely claims the CDC said vaccines are failing and the vaccinated are super-spreaders.

  • Republican strategist: GOP 'is the one thing' working against itself ahead of 2022 elections

    Republican strategist: GOP 'is the one thing' working against itself ahead of 2022 elections

  • Former acting AG Jeffrey Rosen provides 7 hours of testimony before Senate panel investigating election interference

    Rosen's testimony, said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., showed how "close the country came to total catastrophe."

  • New COVID Outbreaks Traced To Recent Outdoor Concerts

    New COVID-19 outbreaks linked to all-outdoors music festivals and yikes The general rule of thumb when it came to COVID-19 was that outside was safer. Suddenly, picnics were all the rage and everyone was into walking and hiking again. Unfortunately, now with the return of large events and the spread of the Delta variant, the []

  • 'All of them': Tennessee health chief says children's hospitals will fill up as delta variant surges

    The commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health says children's hospitals could be full by next week.

  • Cuomo was 'ambushed' by sexual harassment investigation, attorney says

    Attorneys for Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo criticized investigators with the New York attorney general's office on Friday, claiming they ran a shoddy process and failed to interview key witnesses whose testimony could have challenged that Cuomo sexually harassed and intimidated nearly a dozen women.

  • How parents can help kids deal with back-to-school anxiety

    Anxiety may affect many more children than usual this fall. Cavan Images/Cavan Collection via Getty ImagesAs a child, I had a great deal of anxiety. If you’ve ever seen me speak in public, that might surprise you. But anxiety among children is extremely common and affects almost all children, to varying degrees. During pre-pandemic times, researchers noted that as many as 7% of children had a diagnosable anxiety disorder that disrupted their everyday functioning. In addition, 20% had a tendency

  • Rupert Murdoch hates Trump, but can't stop Trumpism on Fox News because he's lost control of the network, Murdoch biographer says in The 600-Word Interview

    According to Wolff, Murdoch is ready to sell off Fox News, but the cost is just too high for any prospective buyer.

  • Education experts are 'deeply concerned' about a plunge in kindergarten enrollment

    Education experts are 'deeply concerned' about a plunge in kindergarten enrollment

  • Belarus sees a year of fierce repression after disputed vote

    Belarusian authorities long ago removed the makeshift memorial to a protester shot by police at the start of last year's massive protests against the country's autocratic president, replacing flowers and placards with a garbage can. Alexander Taraikovsky died as protests swelled, a day after President Alexander Lukashenko's reelection to a sixth term in the Aug. 9, 2020, presidential vote that the opposition denounced as rigged. Lukashenko earned the nickname of “Europe’s last dictator” in the West for his relentless repression of dissent since taking the helm in 1994.

  • Governor Abbott Convenes Another Special Session to Pass Election Bill after Dems Fled the State

    Texas Governor Greg Abbott will convene the Texas House for a special legislative session in another attempt to pass an election integrity bill.

  • COVID: Singapore reports 81 new cases, 16 unlinked

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (7 August) reported 81 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 65,686.

  • Governor says New Jersey can’t safely reopen schools without requiring everyone inside to wear a mask

    All public schools in New Jersey will require students, faculty, and visitors to wear face masks in the fall amid a spike in delta variant coronavirus cases, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday.