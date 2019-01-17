Don’t Sell Boustead Projects Limited (SGX:AVM) Before You Read This

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Boustead Projects Limited’s (SGX:AVM) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Boustead Projects has a price to earnings ratio of 8.51, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 12%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Boustead Projects:

P/E of 8.51 = SGD0.86 ÷ SGD0.10 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Boustead Projects shrunk earnings per share by 15% over the last year. But EPS is up 4.3% over the last 5 years.

How Does Boustead Projects’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. As you can see below Boustead Projects has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the construction industry, which is 8.3.

That indicates that the market expects Boustead Projects will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. So if Boustead Projects actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Checking factors such as the tenure of the board and management could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Boustead Projects’s Balance Sheet

Since Boustead Projects holds net cash of S$53m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Boustead Projects’s P/E Ratio

Boustead Projects has a P/E of 8.5. That’s below the average in the SG market, which is 11.9. The recent drop in earnings per share would almost certainly temper expectations, the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If that occurs, the current low P/E could prove to be temporary.