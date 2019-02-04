Don’t Sell China Animation Characters Company Limited (HKG:1566) Before You Read This

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how China Animation Characters Company Limited’s (HKG:1566) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, China Animation Characters’s P/E ratio is 49.64. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying HK$49.64 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for China Animation Characters:

P/E of 49.64 = HK$2.56 ÷ HK$0.052 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the ‘E’ will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

China Animation Characters saw earnings per share decrease by 41% last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 29% per year over the last five years. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

How Does China Animation Characters’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that China Animation Characters has a significantly higher P/E than the average (12.8) P/E for companies in the retail distributors industry.

That means that the market expects China Animation Characters will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

China Animation Characters’s Balance Sheet

China Animation Characters has net debt worth 21% of its market capitalization. That’s enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you’re comparing it to companies without debt.

The Verdict On China Animation Characters’s P/E Ratio

China Animation Characters has a P/E of 49.6. That’s significantly higher than the average in the HK market, which is 10.4. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits.