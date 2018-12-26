Don’t Sell Culti Milano S.p.A. (BIT:CULT) Before You Read This

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Culti Milano S.p.A.’s (BIT:CULT) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Culti Milano has a price to earnings ratio of 38.77, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 2.6%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Culti Milano:

P/E of 38.77 = €3.06 ÷ €0.079 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Culti Milano’s earnings per share fell by 21% in the last twelve months.

How Does Culti Milano’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (16.5) for companies in the chemicals industry is lower than Culti Milano’s P/E.

BIT:CULT PE PEG Gauge December 26th 18 More

Culti Milano’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Culti Milano’s P/E?

Since Culti Milano holds net cash of €3.0m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Culti Milano’s P/E Ratio

Culti Milano trades on a P/E ratio of 38.8, which is above the IT market average of 14.2. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will!

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. People often underestimate remarkable growth — so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated.