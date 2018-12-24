Don’t Sell DFM Foods Limited (NSE:DFM) Before You Read This

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use DFM Foods Limited’s (NSE:DFM) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. DFM Foods has a price to earnings ratio of 39.42, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹39.42 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate DFM Foods’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for DFM Foods:

P/E of 39.42 = ₹206 ÷ ₹5.23 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Notably, DFM Foods grew EPS by a whopping 61% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 24% annually, over the last five years. So we’d generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

How Does DFM Foods’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, DFM Foods has a higher P/E than the average company (17.7) in the food industry.

That means that the market expects DFM Foods will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

DFM Foods’s Balance Sheet

DFM Foods’s net debt is 2.1% of its market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Verdict On DFM Foods’s P/E Ratio

DFM Foods trades on a P/E ratio of 39.4, which is above the IN market average of 17.1. Its debt levels do not imperil its balance sheet and it has already proven it can grow. So it is not surprising the market is probably extrapolating recent growth well into the future, reflected in the relatively high P/E ratio.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.