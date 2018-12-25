Don’t Sell Dongwu Cement International Limited (HKG:695) Before You Read This

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Dongwu Cement International Limited’s (HKG:695) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Dongwu Cement International has a P/E ratio of 13.68, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying HK$13.68 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.
See our latest analysis for Dongwu Cement International
How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?
The formula for price to earnings is:
Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)
Or for Dongwu Cement International:
P/E of 13.68 = CN¥1.18 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.086 (Based on the year to June 2018.)
Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?
A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.
How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios
P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.
Dongwu Cement International increased earnings per share by a whopping 167% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 27%. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.
How Does Dongwu Cement International’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?
The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. As you can see below, Dongwu Cement International has a higher P/E than the average company (6.6) in the basic materials industry.
That means that the market expects Dongwu Cement International will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.
Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits
The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.
Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.
Dongwu Cement International’s Balance Sheet
Net debt totals just 0.2% of Dongwu Cement International’s market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.
The Verdict On Dongwu Cement International’s P/E Ratio
Dongwu Cement International’s P/E is 13.7 which is above average (10.3) in the HK market. The company is not overly constrained by its modest debt levels, and it is growing earnings per share. So it is not surprising the market is probably extrapolating recent growth well into the future, reflected in the relatively high P/E ratio.
Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. People often underestimate remarkable growth — so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. We don’t have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.
Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Dongwu Cement International. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.
To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.
The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.