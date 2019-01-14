Don’t Sell Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (HKG:177) Before You Read This

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited’s (HKG:177) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Jiangsu Expressway has a price to earnings ratio of 11.51, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 8.7%.

How Do I Calculate Jiangsu Expressway’s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Jiangsu Expressway:

P/E of 11.51 = CN¥9.92 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.86 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Most would be impressed by Jiangsu Expressway earnings growth of 14% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 12% annually, over the last five years. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

How Does Jiangsu Expressway’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, Jiangsu Expressway has a higher P/E than the average company (8.8) in the infrastructure industry.

Jiangsu Expressway’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Jiangsu Expressway’s P/E?

Jiangsu Expressway’s net debt is 28% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Bottom Line On Jiangsu Expressway’s P/E Ratio