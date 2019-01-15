Don’t Sell Jindal Worldwide Limited (NSE:JINDWORLD) Before You Read This

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Jindal Worldwide Limited’s (NSE:JINDWORLD) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Jindal Worldwide has a P/E ratio of 32.11, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 3.1%.

How Do I Calculate Jindal Worldwide’s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Jindal Worldwide:

P/E of 32.11 = ₹71.6 ÷ ₹2.23 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Jindal Worldwide shrunk earnings per share by 28% over the last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 16% per year over the last five years.

How Does Jindal Worldwide’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, Jindal Worldwide has a higher P/E than the average company (12.8) in the luxury industry.

Jindal Worldwide’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn’t guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Jindal Worldwide’s Balance Sheet

Jindal Worldwide has net debt worth 52% of its market capitalization. This is a reasonably significant level of debt — all else being equal you’d expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Bottom Line On Jindal Worldwide’s P/E Ratio

Jindal Worldwide trades on a P/E ratio of 32.1, which is above the IN market average of 17. With significant debt and no EPS growth last year, shareholders are betting on an improvement in earnings from the company.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold they key to an excellent investment decision.