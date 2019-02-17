Don’t Sell L&T Technology Services Limited (NSE:LTTS) Before You Read This

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!
This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how L&T Technology Services Limited’s (NSE:LTTS) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. L&T Technology Services has a P/E ratio of 20.99, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 4.8%.
How Do I Calculate L&T Technology Services’s Price To Earnings Ratio?
The formula for P/E is:
Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)
Or for L&T Technology Services:
P/E of 20.99 = ₹1493.6 ÷ ₹71.17 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)
Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?
A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.
How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios
P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.
It’s nice to see that L&T Technology Services grew EPS by a stonking 63% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 20%. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.
How Does L&T Technology Services’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?
We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that L&T Technology Services has a higher P/E than the average (11.8) P/E for companies in the professional services industry.
Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that L&T Technology Services shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn’t guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.
Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet
Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).
Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.
Is Debt Impacting L&T Technology Services’s P/E?
L&T Technology Services has net cash of ₹4.3b. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.
The Verdict On L&T Technology Services’s P/E Ratio
L&T Technology Services trades on a P/E ratio of 21, which is above the IN market average of 15.2. Its net cash position supports a higher P/E ratio, as does its solid recent earnings growth. So it does not seem strange that the P/E is above average.
