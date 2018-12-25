Don’t Sell LEWAG Holding Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:KGR) Before You Read This

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how LEWAG Holding Aktiengesellschaft’s (FRA:KGR) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, LEWAG Holding’s P/E ratio is 15.43. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 6.5%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for LEWAG Holding:

P/E of 15.43 = €13.6 ÷ €0.88 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each €1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

LEWAG Holding saw earnings per share decrease by 18% last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 17% per year over the last five years.

How Does LEWAG Holding’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (13) for companies in the machinery industry is lower than LEWAG Holding’s P/E.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that LEWAG Holding shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting LEWAG Holding’s P/E?

LEWAG Holding has net cash of €937k. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On LEWAG Holding’s P/E Ratio

LEWAG Holding trades on a P/E ratio of 15.4, which is fairly close to the DE market average of 16.4. Although the recent drop in earnings per share would keep the market cautious, the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. So it’s not surprising to see it trade on a P/E roughly in line with the market.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.