Don’t Sell Manitou BF SA (EPA:MTU) Before You Read This

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Manitou BF SA’s (EPA:MTU) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Manitou BF’s P/E ratio is 13.03. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 7.7%.

View our latest analysis for Manitou BF

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Manitou BF:

P/E of 13.03 = €23.95 ÷ €1.84 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each €1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Manitou BF increased earnings per share by a whopping 40% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 31% per year over the last five years. I’d therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

How Does Manitou BF’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (12.6) for companies in the machinery industry is roughly the same as Manitou BF’s P/E.

ENXTPA:MTU PE PEG Gauge January 28th 19 More

Its P/E ratio suggests that Manitou BF shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. I inform my view byby checking management tenure and remuneration, among other things.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Manitou BF’s P/E?

Net debt totals just 8.7% of Manitou BF’s market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Verdict On Manitou BF’s P/E Ratio

Manitou BF has a P/E of 13. That’s below the average in the FR market, which is 15.1. The EPS growth last year was strong, and debt levels are quite reasonable. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue. Given analysts are expecting further growth, one might have expected a higher P/E ratio. That may be worth further research.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold they key to an excellent investment decision.