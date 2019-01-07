Don’t Sell Mold-Tek Packaging Limited (NSE:MOLDTKPAC) Before You Read This

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Mold-Tek Packaging Limited’s (NSE:MOLDTKPAC) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Mold-Tek Packaging has a P/E ratio of 24.91, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 4.0%.

See our latest analysis for Mold-Tek Packaging

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Mold-Tek Packaging:

P/E of 24.91 = ₹261.65 ÷ ₹10.5 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Mold-Tek Packaging increased earnings per share by an impressive 11% over the last twelve months. And earnings per share have improved by 19% annually, over the last five years. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Mold-Tek Packaging’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, Mold-Tek Packaging has a higher P/E than the average company (13.6) in the packaging industry.

NSEI:MOLDTKPAC PE PEG Gauge January 7th 19 More

That means that the market expects Mold-Tek Packaging will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Mold-Tek Packaging’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Mold-Tek Packaging’s net debt is 12% of its market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Bottom Line On Mold-Tek Packaging’s P/E Ratio

Mold-Tek Packaging trades on a P/E ratio of 24.9, which is above the IN market average of 17.1. Its debt levels do not imperil its balance sheet and it has already proven it can grow. So it does not seem strange that the P/E is above average.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold they key to an excellent investment decision.

You might be able to find a better buy than Mold-Tek Packaging. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



