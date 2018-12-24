Don’t Sell Praj Industries Limited (NSE:PRAJIND) Before You Read This

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Praj Industries Limited’s (NSE:PRAJIND) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Praj Industries has a P/E ratio of 42.22, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹42.22 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

View our latest analysis for Praj Industries

How Do I Calculate Praj Industries’s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Praj Industries:

P/E of 42.22 = ₹108.15 ÷ ₹2.56 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the ‘E’ in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Praj Industries increased earnings per share by 7.0% last year. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 8.5%, annually, over 5 years.

How Does Praj Industries’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Praj Industries has a higher P/E than the average (14.7) P/E for companies in the construction industry.

NSEI:PRAJIND PE PEG Gauge December 24th 18 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Praj Industries shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Praj Industries’s Balance Sheet

The extra options and safety that comes with Praj Industries’s ₹2.7b net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On Praj Industries’s P/E Ratio

Praj Industries’s P/E is 42.2 which is above average (17.1) in the IN market. Earnings improved over the last year. And the healthy balance sheet means the company can sustain growth while the P/E suggests shareholders think it will.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. People often underestimate remarkable growth — so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



