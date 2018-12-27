Don’t Sell Raymond Limited (NSE:RAYMOND) Before You Read This

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Raymond Limited’s (NSE:RAYMOND) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Raymond has a P/E ratio of 35.26, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying ₹35.26 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate Raymond’s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Raymond:

P/E of 35.26 = ₹832.3 ÷ ₹23.61 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

It’s nice to see that Raymond grew EPS by a stonking 108% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 2.1% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Raymond’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Raymond has a higher P/E than the average (12.7) P/E for companies in the luxury industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Raymond shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn’t guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Raymond’s P/E?

Net debt totals 34% of Raymond’s market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Bottom Line On Raymond’s P/E Ratio

Raymond has a P/E of 35.3. That’s higher than the average in the IN market, which is 17. Its debt levels do not imperil its balance sheet and it has already proven it can grow. So it is not surprising the market is probably extrapolating recent growth well into the future, reflected in the relatively high P/E ratio.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. People often underestimate remarkable growth — so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.