Don’t Sell Royal Dutch Shell plc (AMS:RDSA) Before You Read This

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Royal Dutch Shell plc’s (AMS:RDSA) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Royal Dutch Shell has a price to earnings ratio of 10.99, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €10.99 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate Royal Dutch Shell’s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Royal Dutch Shell:

P/E of 10.99 = $28.57 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, USD ) ÷ $2.6 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Royal Dutch Shell increased earnings per share by a whopping 99% last year. And it has improved its earnings per share by 84% per year over the last three years. So we’d generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 14%, annually, over 5 years.

How Does Royal Dutch Shell’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (9.3) for companies in the oil and gas industry is lower than Royal Dutch Shell’s P/E.

Royal Dutch Shell’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Royal Dutch Shell’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Royal Dutch Shell’s net debt is 25% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Bottom Line On Royal Dutch Shell’s P/E Ratio

Royal Dutch Shell has a P/E of 11. That’s below the average in the NL market, which is 14.3. The EPS growth last year was strong, and debt levels are quite reasonable. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low. Given analysts are expecting further growth, one might have expected a higher P/E ratio. That may be worth further research.