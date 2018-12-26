Don’t Sell Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Before You Read This

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Tilly’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:TLYS) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Based on the last twelve months, Tilly’s’s P/E ratio is 13.08. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 7.6%.

See our latest analysis for Tilly’s

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Tilly’s:

P/E of 13.08 = $10.3 ÷ $0.79 (Based on the year to November 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each $1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

It’s nice to see that Tilly’s grew EPS by a stonking 58% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 1.6% per year over the last five years. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Tilly’s’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (12.9) for companies in the specialty retail industry is roughly the same as Tilly’s’s P/E.

NYSE:TLYS PE PEG Gauge December 26th 18 More

Tilly’s’s P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Checking factors such as the tenure of the board and management could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Tilly’s’s Balance Sheet

Since Tilly’s holds net cash of US$121m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Tilly’s’s P/E Ratio

Tilly’s trades on a P/E ratio of 13.1, which is below the US market average of 15.6. Not only should the net cash position reduce risk, but the recent growth has been impressive. One might conclude that the market is a bit pessimistic, given the low P/E ratio. Given analysts are expecting further growth, one I would have expected a higher P/E ratio. So this stock may well be worth further research.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold they key to an excellent investment decision.