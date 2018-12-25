Don’t Sell Valmet Oyj (HEL:VALMT) Before You Read This

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Valmet Oyj’s (HEL:VALMT) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Valmet Oyj has a price to earnings ratio of 19.92, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 5.0%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Valmet Oyj:

P/E of 19.92 = €17.56 ÷ €0.88 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each €1 of company earnings. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Valmet Oyj increased earnings per share by a whopping 52% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 46% per year over the last five years. So we’d generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

How Does Valmet Oyj’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, Valmet Oyj has a higher P/E than the average company (18) in the machinery industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Valmet Oyj shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Valmet Oyj’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Since Valmet Oyj holds net cash of €94m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Valmet Oyj’s P/E Ratio

Valmet Oyj has a P/E of 19.9. That’s higher than the average in the FI market, which is 16.2. Its strong balance sheet gives the company plenty of resources for extra growth, and it has already proven it can grow. Therefore it seems reasonable that the market would have relatively high expectations of the company

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term.