Don’t Sell Veolia Environnement S.A. (EPA:VIE) Before You Read This

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Veolia Environnement S.A.’s (EPA:VIE) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Veolia Environnement has a price to earnings ratio of 17.32, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 5.8%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Veolia Environnement:

P/E of 17.32 = €17.68 ÷ €1.02 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Veolia Environnement increased earnings per share by a whopping 85% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 40% per year over the last five years. I’d therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

How Does Veolia Environnement’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Veolia Environnement has a higher P/E than the average (14.7) P/E for companies in the integrated utilities industry.

That means that the market expects Veolia Environnement will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn’t guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Veolia Environnement’s P/E?

Net debt totals a substantial 107% of Veolia Environnement’s market cap. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Bottom Line On Veolia Environnement’s P/E Ratio

Veolia Environnement has a P/E of 17.3. That’s higher than the average in the FR market, which is 14. While the meaningful level of debt does limit its options, it has achieved solid growth over the last year. But if growth falters, the relatively high P/E ratio may prove to be unjustified.