Don’t Sell VST Industries Limited (NSE:VSTIND) Before You Read This

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use VST Industries Limited’s (NSE:VSTIND) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. VST Industries has a P/E ratio of 22.49, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 4.4%.

How Do You Calculate VST Industries’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for VST Industries:

P/E of 22.49 = ₹3152.05 ÷ ₹140.17 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

VST Industries increased earnings per share by an impressive 23% over the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 6.6%. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

How Does VST Industries’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (11.5) for companies in the tobacco industry is lower than VST Industries’s P/E.

VST Industries’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn’t guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does VST Industries’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

The extra options and safety that comes with VST Industries’s ₹5.3b net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On VST Industries’s P/E Ratio

VST Industries has a P/E of 22.5. That’s higher than the average in the IN market, which is 17.1. Its net cash position supports a higher P/E ratio, as does its solid recent earnings growth. Therefore it seems reasonable that the market would have relatively high expectations of the company