‘Don’t shoot me, mister’: 72-year-old Pompano Beach man accused of shooting roommate to death

All she heard was a “casual conversation” between her two roommates in the hallway outside her bedroom in their Pompano Beach home. Then she heard the boom of two gunshots, followed by a roommate shouting, “Don’t shoot me, mister!” a probable cause affidavit says.

Donald Wayne Stephen, 72, of Pompano Beach, was arrested Saturday and is accused of shooting his roommate three times, killing him, the affidavit says. He faces one count of murder without premeditation.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the victim’s name, citing Marsy’s Law, a 2018 voter-approved constitutional amendment that allows victims of crimes to withhold their name and information from the public.

The shooting happened shortly before noon Saturday at Stephen’s home near the 2000 block of Northwest 12th Street in Pompano Beach, the Sheriff’s Office said. When deputies and fire rescue crews got to the home, they found the victim lying in a pool of blood outside.

Several witnesses told investigators they saw the victim walk out of the home, stained with blood and struggling to stand before he collapsed. They saw Stephen walking right behind him, the affidavit says.

“Call 911! Call 911!” the victim shouted to a witness before he collapsed a second time in the front yard, the affidavit says.

As the witness called 911, he saw Stephen stand over the victim “watching him lie in agony,” the affidavit says. Another witness, a neighbor, asked Stephen what happened, to which he responded, “He got shot.”

“I shot him,” Stephen replied when the neighbor asked who shot the victim, the affidavit says. Stephen did not try to help the victim or call 911, the affidavit says.

A blood trail started at the victim’s front walkway and followed to where he collapsed. Detectives found a spent bullet lying on the sidewalk, believing the bullet fell out of the victim’s body as he struggled to escape, the affidavit says.

Fire rescue crews pronounced the victim dead at the scene after attempting to render aid, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The men’s other roommate told investigators she heard the two “casually conversing” in the hallway prior to the shooting. Then she heard two gunshots and the victim beg not to be shot, the affidavit says.

The roommate called 911 just as she saw the two men fall into her bedroom, “feeling and smelling blood” on her bed, the affidavit says. She then ran to hide in her closet.

Inside the home, deputies found a black semi-automatic gun lying in the living room, the affidavit says.

The victim’s body had several gunshot wounds, according to an examination by the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Investigators determined the victim was shot first in the bathroom, in the hallway after he escaped the bathroom and a third time again in the hallway, where a blood stain about 4-and-a-half-feet tall was left behind, the affidavit says.

Both the victim and Stephen had called 911 about each other before, the affidavit says. 911 call records showed the victim called in June 2021 about Stephen being drunk, armed and trying to fight him. Then in September, the victim told dispatchers “someone was messing with him and his belongings and that he would hurt whomever it was that was doing this with a machete,” the affidavit says.

In December 2021, Stephen called 911 and reported the victim was yelling and asked for officers to come for help.

Stephen is held in the Broward Main Jail without bond.