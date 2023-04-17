‘Don’t make a sound’: Man in Scream mask arrested, suspected of robbing Peabody jewelry store

Authorities arrested a man who allegedly robbed a jewelry store while wearing a horror movie mask Monday afternoon.

Starlin Batista, 21, of Peabody was charged with armed masked robbery and for defaulting on a warrant for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Peabody Police say they responded to Kay’s Jewelers at The Simon Mall around 1 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery. According to officials, a 5′7″ man walked into the store wearing all-black clothing, a white mask from the movie “Scream,” and a backpack with a note inside of it. An employee said the masked man hinted he had a gun and passed a note to the employee.

The note read, “Put everything in the bag. I give you two minutes before I shoot. Don’t make a sound,” according to police.

The suspect fled the scene and multiple stores were immediately placed in lockdown while officers investigated.

A short time later, Peabody Police say Sgt. Zampitella saw a man walking with a white “Scream” mask near an access road of the mall property. The suspect tried to run from responding officers but was apprehended on Northshore Road.

According to authorities, the suspect, identified as Batista, was carrying a black BB gun along with several necklaces and watches from the jewelry store.

He was placed under arrest and will be arraigned on Tuesday in Peabody District Court.

There were no reports of any injuries and all stores in the mall are now open.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

