‘What they don’t tell you about getting a BBL’: TikToker’s Brazilian butt lift warning goes viral

A woman who learned the hard way just how difficult it is to recover from a BBL has taken to TikTok to warn others — and her cautionary tale is going viral.

Kayla Jade (@kayylajadee) gained over 2.8 million views, 323,000 likes, 16,000 shares and 3,600 comments when she shared her Brazilian butt lift experience with the world.

We’ve seen medical warnings go viral on the app before — like the woman who claimed to have contracted hand, foot and mouth disease from shopping at Goodwill — but with over 20,000 BBLs being performed in the U.S. every year, Kayla’s video seems especially pressing.

In The Know by Yahoo spoke with Dr. Jon Kanevsky of Aura Aesthetica to learn more about BBLs and what prospective patients should know before going under the knife.

Kayla, a mom of two, begins her video by saying that her BBL experience was more painful than her unmedicated births — and according to her, no one warned her about this.

She also asserts that no one prepared her for how to sit properly on the toilet, how difficult sleeping and showering would be, how challenging it would be to clean her support garments and how emotional the whole process would be.

“You need to be mentally prepared for this surgery,” Kayla says. “This is the most dangerous plastic surgery you can possibly get, and it’s not easy.”

In the end, she warns viewers, “Do your research. Otherwise, you’ll end up like me and have a botched first one, and have to redo it. So don’t do what I did. Research your doctors.”

TikTokers thanked Kayla for her candid advice.

“Thanks for ur honesty,” wrote @wholefoodsonly.

“Damn that’s so intense I never realised it was that bad 😳” commented @bobhawk5.

“Thank you for being so real about this 💕 – saving girls from unneeded pain. I couldn’t even imagine. This shouldn’t be taken lightly,” wrote @lexi_star420.

What is a BBL?

According to Kanevsky, a Brazilian butt lift is a surgical procedure that aims to enhance the shape and size of the buttocks using a combination of liposuction and fat grafting.

“Before considering getting a BBL or any cosmetic procedure, it’s crucial to have a comprehensive understanding of the process, potential challenges, risks and recovery involved,” Kanevsky advised.

And judging by the data, it appears that this butt-sculpting procedure is on the rise.

“According to the most recent statistics from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, there were 21,823 Brazilian butt lifts performed in 2020,” reports Cleveland Clinic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic may have affected the number of Brazilian butt lift procedures in 2020, as elective surgeries (surgeries scheduled in advance) decreased. Between 2015 and 2019, the frequency of Brazilian butt lift procedures grew from 14,705 to 28,076.”

How do BBLs work?

Kanevsky broke down the BBL process from the first appointment through the final results:

Consultation: The process begins with a consultation with a board-certified plastic surgeon. During this appointment, the surgeon will evaluate your medical history, assess your body’s anatomy, discuss your aesthetic goals and determine if you are a suitable candidate for the procedure.

Anesthesia: On the day of the surgery, you will be placed under either general anesthesia or local anesthesia to ensure you are comfortable and pain-free throughout the procedure.

Liposuction: The first step in a BBL is liposuction. The surgeon will make small incisions in the areas where there is excess fat that can be harvested for the grafting process. Common donor sites include the abdomen, thighs, flanks and lower back. Through these incisions, the surgeon will insert a thin, hollow tube called a cannula, which is used to carefully suction out the fat cells.

Purification of the harvested fat: Once the fat is collected, it undergoes a purification process. The surgeon separates the viable fat cells from blood, oil and other fluids to ensure that only healthy fat cells are used for the grafting.

Fat injection (grafting): The purified fat is then carefully injected into the buttock in multiple layers and different areas to achieve the desired shape and volume. The surgeon will use various techniques to ensure the fat is evenly distributed for natural-looking results.

Incision closure: After completing the fat grafting, the surgeon will close the incisions with sutures or surgical tape.

Postoperative care: You will be monitored in the recovery room for a few hours before being allowed to go home on the same day. You will be provided with specific instructions on how to care for the incisions, manage postoperative discomfort and prevent complications.

Recovery: Recovery time can vary, but most people can expect to resume light activities within a week or two. However, you will need to avoid sitting or lying directly on your buttocks for several weeks to ensure the newly transplanted fat cells survive and integrate with the surrounding tissues.

Results: Over the following weeks and months, the swelling will gradually subside, and the final results of the BBL will become more apparent. Some of the transplanted fat may be reabsorbed by the body, but the remaining fat will generally stay in place for long-lasting results.

What you should know before getting a BBL

“Before proceeding with a BBL, it’s crucial to have an in-depth consultation with your chosen plastic surgeon,” Kanevsky advised.

“They will assess your specific case, discuss the potential challenges and address any concerns you may have. Always prioritize safety and informed decision-making when considering any cosmetic procedure.”

He went on to provide important points for prospective patients to consider:

Research the procedure and surgeon: Educate yourself about what a BBL entails, the surgical techniques used and the expected outcomes. Choose a board-certified plastic surgeon with extensive experience in performing BBLs. Look at “before” and “after” photos and read reviews to gauge their expertise and patient satisfaction.

Have realistic expectations: Understand that a BBL can enhance the shape and volume of your buttocks, but that the results will vary based on your body’s unique anatomy. Unrealistic expectations can lead to disappointment with the final outcome.

Assess your candidacy: Not everyone is an ideal candidate for a BBL. You need to have enough fat in other areas of your body for liposuction (usually the abdomen, thighs or flanks) to transfer to the buttocks. Your overall health and medical history will also play a role in determining if you’re suitable for the procedure.

Potential risks and complications: Like any surgical procedure, a BBL comes with inherent risks. These include infection, bleeding, scarring, asymmetry, fat embolism (fat entering the bloodstream) and changes in sensation. In rare cases, severe complications can be life-threatening.

Pain and discomfort: Pain is a common part of the recovery process after a BBL. You may experience soreness, bruising and swelling in the liposuction and buttock areas. Your surgeon will prescribe pain medications to help manage discomfort during the initial healing period.

Downtime and recovery: Recovery from a BBL typically takes several weeks. You’ll need to avoid sitting or lying directly on your buttocks for a few weeks to ensure the fat survives and heals properly. This can be challenging for some individuals who have jobs that require extended sitting.

Long-term maintenance: While a BBL can provide long-lasting results, it’s important to maintain a healthy lifestyle to preserve the outcome. Significant weight fluctuations and lifestyle changes can affect the appearance of your buttocks over time.

Cost considerations: BBLs can be expensive, and the cost may vary based on the surgeon’s experience, location and other factors. Additionally, there may be further expenses related to postoperative care and follow-up appointments.

Emotional and psychological aspects: Cosmetic procedures can have emotional implications, and it’s essential to be mentally prepared for the process. Make sure you’re getting the BBL for yourself and not to meet someone else’s expectations.

Alternative options: If you are unsure about undergoing surgery or are not an ideal candidate for a BBL, consider exploring nonsurgical options for buttock enhancement, such as injectable fillers.

Recovery tips for a BBL

“It’s essential to follow your surgeon’s instructions carefully during the recovery period to optimize the outcome and minimize the risk of complications,” said Kanevsky. “As with any surgical procedure, there are potential risks and limitations, which is why a thorough consultation and assessment with an experienced plastic surgeon are vital before deciding to undergo a BBL.”

According to Kanevsky, recovery from a BBL is a crucial phase for achieving successful results and ensuring your overall well-being.

To help patients have a smoother healing process, he provided the following recovery tips:

Follow postoperative instructions: Your plastic surgeon will provide you with specific postoperative guidelines tailored to your case. It’s essential to carefully follow these instructions, including wound care, medication schedules and any activity restrictions. Avoid sitting or lying directly on your buttocks: To protect the newly transplanted fat cells, you should avoid putting direct pressure on your buttocks for at least two to three weeks. Use a specialized BBL pillow or cushion to sit on your thighs or alternate between standing and lying on your side during this time. Sleep on your stomach: During the initial recovery period, sleeping on your stomach is the best position to avoid pressure on the buttocks. You may use pillows to support your body and improve comfort while sleeping. Wear compression garments: Your surgeon will provide you with compression garments to wear after the procedure. These garments help reduce swelling, improve blood circulation and support the newly contoured areas. Wear them as instructed by your surgeon. Manage pain and discomfort: BBL recovery can involve soreness, bruising and discomfort. Take prescribed pain medications as directed by your surgeon to manage pain effectively and make your recovery more tolerable. Stay hydrated and eat a healthy diet: Proper nutrition and hydration are crucial for healing. Drink plenty of water and consume a balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals and protein to support the healing process. Avoid smoking and alcohol: Smoking and alcohol consumption can interfere with the healing process and increase the risk of complications. Avoid these substances during your recovery period. Gentle walking and light activities: While you need to avoid strenuous activities, light walking can promote blood circulation and prevent blood clots. Start with short walks and gradually increase your activity level as advised by your surgeon. Avoid sun exposure: Stay out of direct sunlight and avoid tanning during the initial healing phase. Sun exposure can lead to increased swelling and may affect the appearance of scars. Attend follow-up appointments: Keep all scheduled follow-up appointments with your surgeon. These visits allow them to monitor your progress, address any concerns and make adjustments to your recovery plan if needed. Be patient and realistic: Remember that swelling and bruising are normal after a BBL. It may take several weeks for these side effects to subside and for the final results to become apparent. Be patient with the healing process and maintain realistic expectations about the outcome.

“If you have any concerns or experience unusual symptoms during your recovery, don’t hesitate to contact your surgeon immediately,” advised Kanevsky. “They are there to support you throughout the healing journey and ensure the best possible outcome from your BBL.”

