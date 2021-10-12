‘I Don’t Think I Can Do That Ever Again’: La La Anthony Finally Addresses Split from Carmelo Anthony After He Cheated and Reveals She May Never Get Married Again

La La Anthony is finally ready to open up about her divorcing her longtime partner Carmelo Anthony years after their split.

During her guest appearance on “The Angie Martinez Show,” Anthony spoke to her friend Martinez about what her relationship with her soon-to-be ex-husband is like. In the Oct. 11 interview on the YouTube and radio show, she said, “The thing about Mel and I is like when you’ve been with somebody for so long, we started off as best friends, and I love that we still have that friendship. We raising a kid together, it’s no drama with us, it’s no beef.”

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 07: Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony attend the Tom Ford Fall 2016 fashion show during New York Fashion Week September 2016 at The Four Seasons on September 7, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Reports about the Anthonys separating sparked in 2017 after it was reported that the Los Angeles Lakers player not only cheated on La La but also got the other woman pregnant. Carmelo has never confirmed or denied if he was the actual father of the supposed love child.

In the interview, La La also cleared up the timeline of their split. While she only filed for divorce from Carmelo earlier this year, she said they’ve been separated for “years now.”

“To a lot of people it feels like this single thing is new,” the “Power” star said. “It’s been years now that we’ve separated and stuff. So I’ve dealt with the emotions behind it and I still have my moments, but for the most part I can talk about it now and laugh about it and find the humor in it all, otherwise I would be a basket case. I already went through that.”

The 39-year-old explained that she was in a “bad” place because the infidelity scandal was “public,” “there were other people involved,” and because “there were allegations.” She said people assumed that she might have been handling it well since she rarely addressed it, but she said “Nah, that sh-t hit me really hard.”

She said the whole thing “came out of nowhere” and that it “wasn’t expected” but she gets told that she should have. She said, “Even a lawyer said once, ‘Well, he’s a basketball player, what did you expect?’ To be honest, I didn’t expect that. I didn’t go into this marriage expecting that. So I was caught off guard.”

Story continues

The actress listed what she believes a person needs in order to heal from a situation like hers. “It’s time, it’s finding love and passion in other things. For me it’s my son and work, so I go head-first into that, stay busy. It’s therapy, it’s always been this stigma around therapy, but its helpful to talk about a neutral person and get it all out.”

After being married to Carmelo since 2010 and the two of them sharing a 14-year-old son, La La said she may not ever make it down the aisle again. “Marriage, I don’t think I can do that ever again. I mean some, like, amazing person would have to come. I don’t see that happening again. But I don’t know what God has in store for me.”

To read more stories like this, visit AtlantaBlackStar.com