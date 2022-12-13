‘I don’t think she’s breathing’: Video shows Tavares officer overdose after exposure to fentanyl

The Tavares Police Department said one of its officers accidentally overdosed on the job.

The moment was captured on body camera video.

“Breathe. Come on, breathe,” one officer is heard saying in the video. “Hit her again. I don’t think she’s breathing. Hit her again.”

Police said the officer found several narcotics during a traffic stop and she was exposed to fentanyl.

Another officer said he heard her choking on the police radio, and walked over to check on her. That’s when he found her in and out of consciousness.

First responders gave the officer three doses of Narcan, which reverses the effects of an overdose.

The department said the officer is expected to be OK.

