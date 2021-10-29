‘I Don’t Have Time’: Whoopi Goldberg Responds to Meghan McCain Slamming ‘The View’s’ Alleged ‘Toxic Work Environment’ In the Most Nonchalant Way

Whoopi Goldberg has addressed her former “The View” co-host Meghan McCain’s claims of toxic environments and unfair treatment from her fellow talk show hosts.

It’s been over one week since excerpts from McCain’s new memoir “Bad Republican,” where the conservative pundit seemingly blamed Goldberg and co-host Joy Behar for her departure from the show, were made public.

According to gossip site Too Fab when asked how she felt after hearing McCain’s claims against her, Goldberg offered the perfect response: “Nothing.” When questioned about the alleged “toxic” work environment, again the “Ghost” star kept her answer simple: “All Right.”

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg (left) responds to claims from former co-host Meghan McCain (right) that she played a role in the conservative author’s exit from talk show. (Photos: “The View” video screenshots)

The 65-year-old has been dealing with a few issues of her own, which she mentioned while talking to paparazzi over the weekend. Over the summer, following a brief hiatus from the daytime show, the “Sister Act” star revealed that she had been walking around with the assistance of a cane.

“I am back. I was out because I was dealing with something called sciatica, which is basically a bulging disc in your back and it impacts the sciatic nerve, sends pain down your leg,” The EGOT winner said at the time.

As for her drama with McCain, Goldberg told reporters, “You know, I’m trying to get my leg and my hip right.” she added, “I don’t have time to think about anything but myself.”

As previously reported, McCain, who had often had intense exchanges with her fellow co-hosts on air, accused Goldberg of breaking a oath the actress made to her late father, Sen. John McCain. In her book, McCain claims Goldberg promised she would take “care of” the author. However, the 36-year-old said Goldberg “kept her word” for only two years.

“The thing about Whoopi, though, is that she yields so much power in culture and television, and once she turns on you, it can create unfathomable tension at the table,” she wrote.

As for a potential Goldberg and McCain reunion on air, it’s probably less than likely, if left up to the veteran actress. However, while pointing her cane towards a nearby door, she told the outlet, “You’d need to talk to the adults.” She added, “You know, I’ll leave all that sh-t to the — sorry, I’ll leave all that stuff to the adults.”

