Don’t toss those holiday gift plants in the bin. Many are great in the garden or indoors

I’m not sure how many holiday gift plants make it past New Year’s Day, but the number must be small. Many of those plants, however, can be installed in the garden or serve as houseplants.

One common gift plant is amaryllis (Hippeastrum hybrids), available in many varieties. These hybrids of Hippeastrum species from Tropical America are sometimes called garden amaryllis.

The bulbs – many produced in the Netherlands – develop broad, strap-shaped leaves and funnel-shaped blossoms up to seven inches across. Once the flowers are spent, bulbs can be planted in the garden with their "necks" slightly above ground. Sites in bright, dappled light or shielded from afternoon sun are best.

Don’t expect these transplants to flower during the winter holidays again – ever. Outdoors, amaryllis plants generally bloom February to April. In fact, most hybrids are completely dormant (leafless) during winter. Amaryllis can also be cultivated indoors. Be cautious, though: the bulbs are toxic.

Another gift plant that’s popular this time of year is Norfolk Island pine, usually presented in small, foil-wrapped pots and sprinkled with glitter. But this species (Araucaria heterophylla), native to Norfolk Island in the Pacific, can grow 100 feet tall in Central Florida.

A tough tree with a moderate growth rate in sun or shade, Norfolk Island pine is hardy, pest proof, drought tolerant and quite beautiful because of its pyramidal shape and tiered branching. This tree is sturdy in hurricanes too, though it survives by letting go of branches – a tactic that destroys its natural symmetry.

Indoors, Norfolk Island pine makes a durable houseplant that can be decorated with bows and garlands every winter for years to come.

But it’s the poinsettia, in a range of bract colors, that’s everyone’s favorite.

A Mexican native, the poinsettia (Euphorbia pulcherrima) can grow 15 feet tall if successive winters are mild. However, plants sold in big box stores and supermarkets this time of year are probably genetically incapable of achieving great size.

In fact, some horticulturists claim these potted plants inevitably fail in the garden. But I’ve come across several nice specimens that started as small holiday plants.

If your aim is to install these poinsettias in your landscape, wait until mid-March. In the interim, put the plants outdoors in sunny locations on mild days. When the possibility of frost has passed, install them in organically enriched soil in sun but away from outdoor lighting. Irrigate frequently because their root systems dry out rapidly. Cutting plants back halfway reduces transplant shock.

Plant to ponder: Holiday cactus

Several hundred varieties of plants labeled "holiday cactus" typically flower in late autumn and winter. Blooming is triggered by shorter periods of daylight. Provide coarse soil and bright, filtered light. Propagate with cuttings.

