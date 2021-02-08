Don’t tread on Texans’ gun rights, Abbott says in plan to ‘protect’ Second Amendment

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eleanor Dearman
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Lawmakers are back in Austin for the first legislative session since the mass shootings in El Paso and Midland-Odessa, presenting an opportunity to the address gun laws in a state where more than 3,000 people are killed with a gun each year.

It’s a familiar position for lawmakers, who went into the 2019 session in the wake of mass shootings at a church in Sutherland Springs and a high school in Santa Fe.

Gov. Greg Abbott, for one, is focused on making Texas a “Second Amendment sanctuary state.”

“Politicians from the federal level to the local level have shouted: ‘Heck yes, the government is coming to get your guns,’” Abbott said, referencing Beto O’Rourke’s remarks during his 2020 Democratic bid for president when he said: “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.”

“We won’t let that happen in Texas,” Abbott said. “Last session, I signed 10 laws to protect gun rights in Texas. This session we need to erect a complete barrier against any government office anywhere from treading on gun rights in Texas. Texas must be a Second Amendment sanctuary state.”

But when it comes to measures offered by gun safety advocates, Abbott appears less enthusiastic.

“The goal that I’m seeking to achieve is to do the maximum to protect Second Amendment Rights,” Abbott told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram when asked about measures like “red flag” laws or universal background checks.

A ‘Second Amendment sanctuary’

Abbott’s call for Texas to become a “Second Amendment sanctuary” left some confused about what exactly he was proposing during his State of the State address on Monday.

“I don’t know what that means, and, to my knowledge, the governor has not elaborated on that,” said State Rep. Chris Turner, a Grand Prairie Democrat.

Abbott offered some details in an interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“It would be a law that would prohibit any … state or local government official from doing anything to implement any law, state or federal, that would take guns away from any Texan,” Abbott said.

Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, has filed a “Second Amendment sanctuary” legislation that would bar the state from assisting federal officials in the enforcement of federal regulations related to guns, gun accessories and ammunition. The law wouldn’t apply to federal policies in effect before Jan. 19. Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth, has authored a similar proposal.

The designation is largely symbolic, said Adam Skaggs, chief counsel at Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence in San Francisco. State governments can opt to not to expend resources enforcing federal laws, but states don’t have the power to nullify a federal law. Federal law enforcement could still enforce the regulations.

For Rachel Malone, Texas Director for Gun Owners of America, proposals like Springer’s would be a start, but it’s “not a silver bullet to end all gun confiscation.”

“But we believe it’s a helpful step,” Malone said. “It’s important for our state to stand strong and, yeah, right now we don’t have any faith in the current Congress to support our ability to keep and bear arms, legally, in order to protect ourselves. It’s vital right now that Texas take every stand that we can.”

Some gun advocates and politicians who favor gun safety measures were disappointed to hear Abbott tout Second Amendment rights while leaving the recent mass shootings unmentioned during his State of the State address.

Turner noted that policy proposals such as closing background check loopholes, requiring stolen guns be reported to law enforcement and enacting extreme risk protective orders (known as “red flag” laws) were not addressed. Generally, red flag laws would allow a judge to temporarily remove firearms from a person deemed a risk to themselves or others.

“There was frankly a time where there was some decent bipartisan conversation going on around some of those issues in the wake of the mass shootings in El Paso and Odessa in 2019,” Turner said. “So, it’s unfortunate the governor hasn’t sought to continue that, or didn’t use the State of the State address anyway, to continue that conversation.”

O’Rourke put it this way: “It’s clear that he’s more concerned about taking care of the gun lobby than he is in taking care of Texas. “

What are lawmakers proposing?

In the months following the August 2019 El Paso shooting, roundtables and hearings were held on mass violence, and it looked like gun safety would be among the top issues addressed by lawmakers. But then the coronavirus hit.

The coronavirus, redistricting and a budget shortfall leave legislators with a busy few months.

“The pandemic diverted attention from one tragedy to another, but I think the Texas Legislature is big enough and capable enough to solve a multitude of problems,” said Sen. César Blanco, an El Paso Democrat and former state representative whose House district included the Walmart where the Aug. 3, 2019, shooting occurred.

“It’s just going to require the political will to do it,” Blanco said.

Members of the El Paso delegation have filed bills in response to the shooting. Rep. Joe Moody, a Democrat, is carrying “red flag” legislation. Blanco proposes requiring a national instant criminal background check for private firearm transfers. Another proposal by Democrat Rep. Lina Ortega would prohibit assault weapons from being sold to people younger than 21.

Blanco and State Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, have filed similar measures that would make it a criminal offense to provide false or misleading information to a person conducting a background check through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

Springer has filed a packet of 11 bills that includes proposals for “constitutional carry” — the legal carrying of guns without a license — and banning “red flag” laws. Another measure would allow people 18 and older who are being protected as part of protective order to carry a handgun. Under current law, you must be at least 21 to get a handgun license in Texas.

“Protecting the Second Amendment means that the federal government can’t hand down restrictions which threaten Texans’ safety,” Springer said in a statement. “The choice to own a firearm should not be infringed upon and it’s a sad state of affairs that we have to file legislation to keep our citizens protected from their own government. Public safety is always one of the top concerns I hear from constituents about in North Texas. How individuals choose to keep themselves and their properties safe is a freedom that I will keep fighting for.”

Ed Scruggs of Texas Gun Sense said it’s too soon to know what proposals will gain traction, but he hopes common ground can be found in the area of background checks for gun purchases. He pointed to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s openness to background checks for stranger-to-stranger firearm sales, as reported by the Dallas Morning News.

When lawmakers convened in 2019 following mass shootings in Sutherland Springs and Santa Fe, they increased resources for mental health and school safety and allocated funds for a safe gun storage campaign. They also expanded where guns could be carried, including in churches.

Asked what gun safety measures he’d support this session, Abbott pointed to reports issued after the Santa Fe shooting and El Paso shooting. His September 2019 Safety Action Report calls for the state to “act with resolve.”

“Every Texan has a role to play,” Abbott said in the report. “Together, we will ensure a safe and secure future for our state, while also upholding the constitutional rights of all Texans.”

The report notes that Abbott formed a Domestic Terrorism Task Force and issued executive orders responding to the shooting, several of which were related to suspicious activity reporting.

In the portion of the report addressing firearm safety, Abbott says the legislature should consider speeding up the reporting of criminal convictions to the Texas Department of Public Safety and look at prohibiting the straw purchase of firearms to “keep guns out of the hands of criminals while protecting the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens.”

Among the 11 policy recommendations: examining “ways to make it easy, affordable, and beneficial for a private seller of firearms to voluntarily use background checks when selling firearms to strangers.”

“I wouldn’t add anything to that,” Abbott told the Star-Telegram.

18 months later

Pastor Michael Grady knows the pains associated with gun violence firsthand. His adult daughter, Michelle, was shot three times in the attack at the El Paso Walmart but survived. Grady has been a vocal advocate for gun safety laws and testified before state lawmakers during field hearings.

“But it’s so far removed,” Grady said. “It happens. There’s a lot of press, then the press disappears. The story dies. In El Paso, at least, I’ve been trying to keep that story alive.”

For Grady, the conversation around reforms to gun laws isn’t about taking away guns. Rather, it’s about “having common sense legislation,” he said.

He’d like to see background checks on every gun purchase, a waiting period for buyers and the sharing of background information between localities.

“You have the right to bear arms, but you do not have a right to infringe upon the rights of citizens who are unprotected,” Grady said.

O’Rourke, a former congressman from El Paso, has called for ending the sale of assault-style weapons, extreme risk protective orders, and other measures to curb gun violence.

The protective orders are something O’Rourke became familiar with when talking with survivors of the 2018 shooting in Santa Fe.

“I think if we want to honor those who have survived some of these massacres and other instances of gun violence, we need to listen to them and follow the guidance that they have provided for us,” O’Rourke said. “They understand this better than anyone.”

Latest Stories

  • Don Jr complains about Super Bowl ads, calling them ‘woketopia’ after first commercial

    Twitter users advised that he should turn off his TV if he was 'triggered'

  • Harris has reportedly pushed Biden's coronavirus team to focus on overlooked communities

    After Vice President Kamala Harris received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in a televised event at the National Institutes of Health in January, Rep. Joyce Beatty's (D-Ohio) phone lit up with calls from constituents who were "newly curious" about getting vaccinated themselves, she told The New York Times. As Beatty explained, watching a Black woman receive the vaccine "gave people hope and gave people education." Black Americans are nearly three times more likely to die from the coronavirus, the Times notes, but they are far less likely to be inoculated, in large part because of a lack of access, but also, some experts have pointed out, because of longstanding wariness about government-driven health programs. Harris, it seems, was able to ease some of those concerns with her public vaccination, and she also has reportedly pressed President Biden and his advisers in private to focus on how their policies will ensure less advantaged people in both urban and rural settings are protected against the virus. "The vice president pushed us hard, in a very good way," Jeffrey Zients, Biden's coronavirus response coordinator, told the Times. "She pushed me on, 'Where are we on mobile vaccination units? How many are we going to have, in what period of time? Are they going to be able to reach rural communities and urban communities? How much progress have you made?" Read more about Harris' role in the Biden administration so far at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutThe growing white supremacist threatHouse Democrats will push to include $250-300 monthly child payments in stimulus bill

  • General behind Myanmar's bloodless coup plots future without Aung San Suu Kyi

    In the days after Myanmar’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was ousted in an early morning coup, the wide modern boulevards of the country’s Potemkin capital Naypyitaw remained silent and empty. A few military roadblocks and patrolling armoured vehicles were the only sign of the sudden army takeover that threatened to wipe out the country’s recent democratic progress in one audacious swoop. On Wednesday, carefully orchestrated television footage showed a diminutive figure in military uniform conducting government business from a golden, throne-like armchair. Those searching for motives behind the Monday morning putsch that imprisoned Ms Suu Kyi and plunged Myanmar back towards oppressive junta rule need look no further than the service ribbons on the chest of General Min Aung Hlaing. The authoritarian general who is accused of overseeing an ethnic cleansing operation against the Muslim Rohingya minority is now at the centre of power in the former British colony that, until recently, projected such hope in its fledgling attempts establish democracy. Experts say the timing of the coup lies in Min Aung Hlaing’s ruthless personal quest for power and the military’s deep paranoia that the popular civilian government could erode the unrivalled political dominance it has enjoyed for decades.

  • Democrats to unveil $3,000 direct cash payments to families with children

    Democrats will introduce a proposal attached to the next stimulus package that would provide $3,000-per-child direct payments in certain households.Why it matters: The new legislation, led by Ways and Means chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.), comes shortly after Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) introduced a similar proposal, lending bipartisan support to expanding cash benefits for families with children.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.The Biden Administration has reviewed and supports the proposal, according to the Washington Post who first reported the plan. The legislative proposal, reviewed by Axios, will be revealed Monday along with other Ways and Means provisions. The IRS would begin depositing payments into bank accounts July 1.The payments would come in monthly installments.Qualifying household incomes would be based on the previous year with lower payouts for individuals making $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for those filing jointly.Eligible households with children 17 to 6 could receive payments of $3,000 for each child and $3,600 for children under 6.What they're saying: “The pandemic is driving families deeper and deeper into poverty, and it’s devastating, Rep. Ritchie Neal (D-Mass.), chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, said in a statement. "We are making the Child Tax Credit more generous, more accessible, and by paying it out monthly, this money is going to be the difference in a roof over someone’s head or food on their table," he said.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • Australian leader dismisses reports of China-built city

    The Australian prime minister on Monday dismissed as “speculative” reports that a Chinese company plans to build a new industrial island city near Australia’s porous sea border with Papua New Guinea. Hong Kong-registered WYW Holding Ltd. plans to build a $30 billion city that includes a seaport and industrial area on Daru Island in the Torres Strait, Australian media have reported. The reports cite company letters to the Papua New Guinea government from April last year.

  • Biden is ‘out of control’ and ‘overstepping his constitutional authority’ with executive orders: Texas AG

    Ken Paxton joins ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ to discuss his ongoing legal challenge against the president’s proposed deportation freeze. He also explains how recent executive orders on immigration are affecting his state.

  • 9 dead, 140 missing after glacier breaks and triggers flooding in India

    At least nine people are dead and 140 missing after part of a glacier in the Himalayas broke off on Sunday, causing water, debris, boulders, and mud to surge down into villages in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. More than 2,000 people are part of the search and rescue effort, trying to get to villagers who are under the debris. A hydroelectric plant was destroyed while another that was under construction was damaged; authorities said 12 workers at the site have been rescued and 30 remain trapped. Dinesh Negi lives in the village of Raini, and told The Associated Press that when a piece of the Nanda Devi glacier snapped off on Sunday morning, "We heard a bang, which shook our village. We knew something wrong had happened. We could see the fury of the river." Water trapped inside the glacier was released when it cracked open. Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct professor at the Indian School of Business, has worked with the United Nations to study global warming, and told AP this "looks very much like a climate change event as the glaciers are melting due to global warming." More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutThe growing white supremacist threatHouse Democrats will push to include $250-300 monthly child payments in stimulus bill

  • Buckingham Palace denies Queen blocked law which would have forced her to disclose her shareholdings

    Buckingham Palace has insisted the Queen has never tried to block legislation, after newly unearthed memos suggested her personal lawyer lobbied the government to change a draft law that would have disclosed details of her private share dealings. Documents from the National Archives revealed a series of meetings between her lawyer, Matthew Farrer, and senior civil servants in 1973 after Edward Heath's government proposed legislation that would have made company shareholdings more transparent. A report in The Guardian claims the Queen was made aware of the draft law through the enactment of Queen's Consent, when the monarch is informed of legislation that could affect the private interests of the Crown. Documents suggest that in Nov 1973, after becoming aware of a bill that would potentially expose the "embarrassing" extent of her share holdings, the Queen dispatched Mr Farrer to press the government to make changes. The government inserted a clause into the draft legislation granting the power to exempt companies used by "heads of state" from transparency measures. But further correspondence suggested unhappiness at that compromise because it would still make it obvious what investments the Queen held.

  • 117 inmates take over section of downtown St. Louis jail

    The incident began after a "defiant" inmate got into a fight with a corrections officer and other prisoners jumped in, officials said.

  • The coronavirus vaccines have shattered expectations

    No matter how hard you squint, or what angle you look at it from, the coronavirus vaccines are a triumph. They are saving lives today; they will help end this pandemic eventually; and they will pay scientific dividends for generations.The big picture: The pandemic isn’t over. There are still big threats ahead of us and big problems to solve. But for all the things that have gone wrong over the past year, the vaccines themselves have shattered even the most ambitious expectations.Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.The vaccines represent a “stunning scientific achievement for the world … unprecedented in the history of vaccinology,” said Dan Barouch, an expert on virology and vaccines at Harvard, who worked on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.Details: Developing a vaccine takes an average of 10 years — if it works at all. Despite years of well-funded research, there are still no vaccines for HIV or malaria, for example.We now have multiple COVID-19 vaccines, all developed in less than a year.The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are the world’s first successful mRNA vaccines — which, to oversimplify it, teach our bodies to generate an immune response without relying on weakened or inactivated viruses. It's a milestone that scientists have been working toward for 30 years. Moderna’s vaccine is the company’s first licensed product of any kind.Most importantly, all the leading vaccines work extremely well.All four vaccines or vaccine candidates in the U.S. — from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson — appear to prevent coronavirus deaths, and to offer total or near-total protection against serious illness. Some of the vaccines are more effective than others at preventing mild or asymptomatic infections, but all of them significantly exceed the FDA’s threshold to be considered effective.The catch: South Africa on Sunday halted distribution of the AstraZeneca vaccine because it appeared not to work against the dangerous variant discovered there — which is spreading across the world.The other vaccine makers have also said their products aren't as effective against the South African variant.But that's a reason for the rest of the world to lean into the existing vaccines, not to be wary of them. Viruses can mutate when they spread widely. The best defense against widespread variants is to vaccinate as many people as possible and step up social distancing to contain the virus. Drugmakers may need to develop booster shots or new recipes to deal with variants, but waiting for a vaccine that addresses every variant will only leave the door open for more variants. Our biggest problems are not with the vaccines, but rather the processes that surround them. Supplies need to increase; distribution needs to become far more efficient; we need to ensure that people get their second shots, when applicable; and people need to be willing to get vaccinated once they’re eligible.That’s a long and difficult to-do list, and getting those things wrong could drag the pandemic out for years. But if we can get the process right, the vaccines themselves are powerful enough to do the job. “Once the history of this is written, they are going to be referred to as some of the greatest achievements of science,” Zeynep Tufekci, a University of North Carolina sociologist with a track record of prescience on the coronavirus, told The New York Times’ Ezra Klein.“It’s the kind of thing you would have national celebration and fireworks and church bells ringing and all of that,” she said.This wasn’t a miracle, and it didn’t happen overnight. “What we’ve seen over the last year is the result and culmination of decades of scientific advances,” Barouch said.Researchers have been building toward mRNA-based vaccines for roughly 30 years, fueled by broader advances in genetic science.Those same advances have also greatly accelerated genetic sequencing — which is why researchers were able to map out COVID-19’s structure within weeks of discovering the virus, and to then begin working on potential vaccines.What’s next: The vaccine race is one of the few areas of this entire pandemic where the U.S. and the world will be able to learn from our successes, rather than our failures. The breakthrough of successful mRNA vaccines will, scientists hope, pave the way for a new generation of products that are more effective and easier to develop than previous vaccines.Shoveling money at vaccine developers and establishing early, step-by-step communication with regulatory agencies also helped accelerate this process, and can help again in future pandemics.The bottom line: “Good funding, great science and great collaboration with the regulatory agencies — that’s how they were able to do something that I didn’t think could be done in a year,” said Mark Slifka, an immunology professor at Oregon Health & Science University.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • Does ignoring robocalls make them stop? Here's what we learned from getting 1.5 million calls on 66,000 phone lines

    New research aims to give phone companies tools to help curb robocalls. Peter Dazeley/The Image Bank via Getty ImagesThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea More than 80% of robocalls come from fake numbers – and answering these calls or not has no effect on how many more you’ll get. Those are two key findings of an 11-month study into unsolicited phone calls that we conducted from February 2019 to January 2020. To better understand how these unwanted callers operate, we monitored every phone call received to over 66,000 phone lines in our telephone security lab, the Robocall Observatory at North Carolina State University. We received 1.48 million unsolicited phone calls over the course of the study. Some of these calls we answered, while others we let ring. Contrary to popular wisdom, we found that answering calls makes no difference in the number of robocalls received by a phone number. The weekly volume of robocalls remained constant throughout the study. As part of our study, we also developed the first method to identify robocalling campaigns responsible for a large number of these annoying, illegal and fraudulent robocalls. The main types of robocalling campaigns were about student loans, health insurance, Google business listings, general financial fraud, and a long-running Social Security scam. Using these techniques, we learned that more than 80% of calls from an average robocalling campaign use fake or short-lived phone numbers to place their unwanted calls. Using these phone numbers, perpetrators deceive their victims and make it much more difficult to identify and prosecute unlawful robocallers. We also saw that some fraudulent robocalling operations impersonated government agencies for many months without detection. They used messages in English and Mandarin and threatened the victims with dire consequences. These messages target vulnerable populations, including immigrants and seniors. Why it matters Providers can identify the true source of a call using a time-consuming, manual process called traceback. Today, there are too many robocalls for traceback to be a practical solution for every call. Our robocalling campaign identification technique is not just a powerful research tool. It can also be used by service providers to identify large-scale robocalling operations. Using our methods, providers need to investigate only a small number of calls for each robocalling campaign. By targeting the source of abusive robocalls, service providers can block or shut down these operations and protect their subscribers from scams and unlawful telemarketing. What still isn’t known Providers are deploying a new technology called STIR/SHAKEN, which may prevent robocallers from spoofing their phone numbers. When deployed, it will simplify traceback for calls, but it won’t work for providers who use older technology. Robocallers also quickly adapt to new situations, so they may find a way around STIR/SHAKEN. No one knows how robocallers interact with their victims and how often they change their strategies. For example, a rising number of robocalls and scammers are now using COVID-19 as a premise to defraud people. What’s next Over the coming years, we will continue our research on robocalls. We will study whether STIR/SHAKEN reduces robocalls. We’re also developing techniques to better identify, understand, and help providers and law enforcement target robocalling operations.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Sathvik Prasad, North Carolina State University and Bradley Reaves, North Carolina State University. Read more:Robocalls are unstoppable – 3 questions answered about why your phone won’t quit ringingRise and fall of the landline: 143 years of telephones becoming more accessible – and smartWhy are there so many suckers? A neuropsychologist explains Sathvik Prasad is a member of the USENIX association.Bradley Reaves receives funding from the National Science Foundation and the Office of Naval Research. This research was supported by in-kind donations from Bandwidth and NomoRobo. Reaves is a member of the Communications Fraud Control Association, ACM, IEEE, and the USENIX association.

  • Palestinians are signing up to UAE peace deal, claims Israel's first ambassador in the Gulf

    Palestinians stand to reap major benefits from Israel’s peace agreements with the Arab world, the Jewish state’s first official ambassador in the Gulf has claimed, as he began his historic posting in Abu Dhabi. In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, Eitan Na’eh, the new Israeli ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, said the accords could lead to major investments in Arab-majority towns in Israel and in East Jerusalem, the home of many Palestinians. “When you connect the dots from the Emirates to Israel there are a few more people along the way, and Palestinians are on the way, and will be there to benefit,” he said. Signed in September on the lawns of the White House, the Abraham accords set up full diplomatic ties between Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, as well as direct flights and a raft of trade deals. Israeli officials say one of their major goals is to bring more wealth to the Arab population on their side and heal tensions between Jews and Muslims, though Palestinian leaders have strongly condemned the treaty as act of betrayal. “It’s early now but when you...create jobs, and people are starting to work together, rather than against each other, the increase in trade and investments in areas such as infrastructure, energy, [it] will affect Palestinians too,” Mr Na’eh said.

  • Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Eighteen dead after India glacier bursts dam

    A piece of a Himalayan glacier had fallen into a river, bursting open a dam in northern India.

  • Trump’s Tax Cuts Made the Tax Code More Progressive

    Leading Democratic politicians such as Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, House speaker Nancy Pelosi, and President Joe Biden have frequently complained that the Trump tax cuts were nothing more than a giveaway to the 1 percent, further rigging the tax code for those at the top. But the biggest unreported fact about the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) is that it actually made the tax code more progressive. Indeed, recent data published from the Internal Revenue Service find that the share of income taxes paid by the top 1 percent of filers increased under the first year of the TCJA, while the share of taxes paid by the bottom 50 percent of filers decreased. These findings come straight from an IRS report that breaks down the tax share of income earners for tax-year 2018 — the first year of taxes filed under the new provisions. Among its changes, the TCJA lowered tax rates, nearly doubled the standard deduction, and expanded the child tax credit. The IRS data show that the top 1 percent of filers, those with adjusted gross income of $540,009 or higher, paid 40.1 percent of all income taxes. This amount is nearly twice as much as their income share. Despite the rate reductions under the TCJA, the tax share of the top 1 percent increased compared to 2017. In fact, the National Taxpayers Union Foundation has compiled historical IRS data tracking the distribution of the federal income tax burden back to 1980, and 2018 was the highest share recorded over that period. The top 10 percent of filers, those with adjusted gross income of $151,935 or higher, paid over 71 percent of all income taxes. This was also the highest share recorded in the data available since 1980. The lower half of earners, with adjusted gross incomes of less than $43,614, owed 2.9 percent of all taxes. This was a decrease from the 3.1 percent recorded in 2017. The lowest share was recorded in 2010, during the recession, at 2.4 percent. Similarly, between 2017 and 2018 the number of filers with no income-tax liability increased by 2.6 percent to 34.7 percent. The number of nontaxable returns is often related to the economy: As employment decreases and income falls, the number of filers facing no income taxes tends to increase, and vice versa. While 2018 saw a strong economy that would ordinarily increase the number of individuals with income-tax burdens, the TCJA removed additional people from income-tax rolls by increasing the standard deduction and expanding refundable credits. We now have a tax code that increasingly shields low-income earners from any income-tax liability and requires that individuals pay an increasing share of taxes as they move up the income ladder. To illustrate just how much the progressivity of the tax code has increased over the past 40 years, consider that in 1980 the top 1 percent of earners bore 19 percent of income taxes, the top 10 percent of earners bore nearly half of income taxes, and the bottom 50 percent paid 7 percent. That’s twice as much as today. Nevertheless, various politicians and pundits continue to assail the tax-reform law as a regressive giveaway to those who “aren’t paying their fair share.” But again, under the TCJA, the wealthy are paying a larger share of income taxes than at any point over the past four decades, even though the top marginal rate dropped from 70 percent in 1980 to 37 percent in 2018. The distribution of income taxes will doubtless be at the center of debates over tax policy in the new year. While campaigning, Joe Biden released a tax plan that would increase the top rate back to 39.6 percent and hike corporate tax rates, capital gains, and payroll taxes. Other Democrats such as Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) advocate a top income tax rate of 70 percent or more. This new IRS data make clear that the TCJA ushered in a significant overall reduction in tax burdens that in fact made the code more progressive, not less. Congress would be wise to remember that when discussing future tax-reform efforts.

  • Employers could insist all staff get vaccinated under health and safety law

    Employers can insist that all of their staff get vaccinated against Covid under laws governing health and safety at work, ministers believe. The idea of 'vaccine passports' - which would allow employers to insist upon proof of vaccination - have been dismissed by vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi as "discriminatory" and "not how we do things in the UK ". However, the Telegraph understands that the issue is at the centre of a row in Cabinet, with some ministers arguing in favour of the scheme. Whitehall sources believe that companies who adopt a "jab for a job" stance are protected by current health and safety laws which require workers to protect not only themselves, but also colleagues from harm. One government source said: “If someone is working in an environment where people haven’t been vaccinated, it becomes a public health risk. “Health and safety laws say you have to protect other people at work, and when it becomes about protecting other people the argument gets stronger. “If there is clear evidence that vaccines prevent transmission, the next stage is to make sure more and more people are taking up the vaccine. “If people have allergies or other reasons for not getting jabbed, then of course they should be exempt, but where it’s an unjustified fear, we have got to help people get into the right place.”

  • Philippines says to meet U.S. to iron out differences on troop deal

    The Philippines and the United States will meet this month to iron out differences over a Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), Manila's top diplomat said, amid renewed regional concerns over China's assertive maritime agenda. The Philippines in November suspended for a second time President Rodrigo Duterte's unilateral decision to terminate the VFA, to allow it to work with Washington on a long-term pact. "I am narrowing down the issues and soon we will meet...and iron out whatever differences we have," Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin told ANC news channel on Monday, adding a meeting was likely in the last week of February.

  • Uttarakhand glacier burst: Dozens missing after India dam collapses

    More than 125 are missing after a piece of a glacier fell into a river, causing floods in Uttarakhand.

  • ‘Something has gone seriously awry’: Supreme Court strikes down California’s Covid ban on church worsip

    The court rejected similar restrictions in New York

  • Middle-aged people who put on weight may live longer than those who stay 'normal' weight

    Middle-aged people who put on weight live longer than those who remain in healthy shape throughout their lives, according to a new study. Scientists say that while people who remain obese from childhood into adulthood were most at risk of dying, modest weight gains throughout a lifespan can increase the "probability of survival”. Experts said individuals who put on weight in later life often lived longer than those who remained trim. The findings were made following a study based on two generations of Americans followed over nearly seven decades. Obesity campaigners cautioned the results should not be seen as a green light to "let yourself go" when reaching middle-age but added there was evidence gaining weight can be useful in protecting against fatal diseases. Prof Hui Zheng, a sociologist at The Ohio State University, said: "The main message is for those who start at a normal weight in early adulthood, gaining a modest amount of weight throughout life and entering the overweight category in later adulthood can actually increase the probability of survival.” Prof Zheng and colleagues analysed 8,329 participants in the Framingham Heart Study - 4,576 parents and 3,753 of their children. Residents of the Massachusetts town have been tracked since 1948. The parents were followed until 2010 and the children from 1971 until 2014.

  • Fort Hood Restricts Base Access After Shooting Incident

    Army officials at Fort Hood, Texas tightened the base's gate security to restrict access after an on-base shooting early Saturday morning.