‘Don’t get up’: Victim in Pena’s kidnapping, rape trial testifies about waking up in his apartment

The alleged victim in Victor Pena’s kidnapping and rape trial testified Wednesday that Pena threatened to kill her after she woke up in his Charlestown apartment following a night of drinking in Boston.

RELATED: In Victor Pena kidnapping and rape trial, witness testifies he urged Pena to let victim go

Prosecutors allege the North Shore native was taken off the streets near Henessey’s in January 2019 and imprisoned in Pena’s apartment, where she was raped for days.

Pena is on trial at Suffolk County Superior Court, charged with kidnapping and rape.

On the stand, the alleged victim told the court that she had just moved to Jamaica Plain from Scotland just days before the incident. She had been attending college in Edinburgh.

She told the court that she had attended a 90s-themed party in Dorchester on the night of the alleged kidnapping and rape, where she drank wine and did shots. She recalled going to Henessey’s with friends and having fun, adding that her next memory was waking up in Pena’s filth-covered apartment.

The alleged victim testified that she woke up naked on a bed without sheets in Pena’s messy room and attempted to leave but Pena allegedly stopped her.

Alleged victim: “I tried to get up and get out.”

Prosecutor: “What happened when you started to get up?

Alleged victim: “A man’s arm came over and stopped me.”

Prosecutor: “Did you do anything or say anything when he put his arm over you to stop you from getting up?”

Alleged victim: “I tried to say like, oh I have to leave, um, gotta go.”

Prosecutor: “Did he do or say anything when you said that?”

Alleged victim: “He wouldn’t let me leave and after I was like, no I have to leave he threatened to kill me.”

Prosecutor: “How specifically did he threaten you? What do you recall about what he said?

Alleged victim: “I think he just said like you can’t leave. Don’t get up or I will kill you.”

Prosecutor: “Did you do anything physically to try to stop him?

Alleged victim: “No.”

Story continues

Prosecutor: “Why not?”

Alleged victim: “I just didn’t want to die, and he had threatened a couple of times to kill me.”

In describing the rape, the alleged victim said, “I didn’t want to die, so I let him.” She then described offering to help Pena clean his apartment, stating, “Anything is better than being raped. I was trying to figure out anything I could do, to get him to let me go.”

The alleged victim also claimed that Pena believed he had rescued her from possibly suffering frostbite and that they were going to start a family together.

She also told the court that she thought about jumping out of a window, but feared seriously injuring or killing herself. She was later asked about is she thought about fighting back.

Prosecutor: “Were there other things that went through your mind in terms of ways to get out of this situation?”

Alleged victim: “I thought through my options. Could I hit him with something? Hit him over the head?”

Alleged victim: “Could I hit him? Could I find a knife and stab him? But what I was thinking was that I only have one shot, and this was like a small apartment with a man who is larger and probably stronger than I am, so whatever I had to do I had to be 100% confident that it would work, and I wouldn’t be attacked back after.”

Prosecutor: “So, you never actually tried?

Alleged victim: “Correct.”

During jury selection, Victor Pena committed a lewd act in front of a court Zoom camera, so he is not attending his own trial in person.

Pena’s attorney is expected to mount a diminished capacity defense.

Check out Bob Ward’s live tweets from the trial below:

We are breaking for a morning recess. The victim is describing a horrific set of events. She is in command of her facts. Sometimes her voice gets low, but she is testifying plainly in a very straight forward, matter of fact way.@boston25 #TrueCrime @NEunsolved — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 20, 2022

Victim is describing many disturbing sex acts that took place in the apartment. @boston25 #TrueCrime @NEunsolved — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 20, 2022

Victim said Pena had many “burner phones” in the apartment. “He took pictures of me” in the apartment. “He’d tell me to smile and pose” for the photos. @boston25 #TrueCrime @NEunsolved — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 20, 2022

Victim said she considered hitting him, stabbing him, but knew she only would get one chance. I had to be 100 percent confident. But he is bigger and stronger. @boston25 #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 20, 2022

In second escape attempt, victim got her boots on. Peña took them and hid them. Didn’t see them again until Tuesday. @boston25 #trueCrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 20, 2022

Victim tried to escape on first night. Waited to hear him snore. First time, she didn’t get out of bedroom. Second time she got to living room, before he woke up. Second time, he got upset. @boston25 #TrueCrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 20, 2022

Victim I couldn’t open a window or yell, there was no time (he was there in the small apartment) I couldn’t jump out a window, I’d kill myself or hurt myself. @boston25 #TrueCrime @NEunsolved — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 20, 2022

Victim described other rapes, said she didn’t physically stop him because “I just didn’t want to die. He threatened a couple times to kill me”@boston25 @NEunsolved #TrueCrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 20, 2022

Victim: said she spoke to Pena in Spanish. He claimed he rescued her,that she would suffered frostbite if he didn’t find her. Peña also said they were going to start a family together. @boston25 #truecrime @neunsolved — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 20, 2022

After the rape, victim offered to help the man clean up the apartment. “Anything is better than being raped. I was trying to figure out anything I could do, to get him to let me go” @boston25 #TrueCrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 20, 2022

In describing rape, victim said “I didn’t want to die, so I let him”@boston25 #truecrime @neunsolved — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 20, 2022

Victim said she had no memory of having sex with the man. @boston25 #truecrime @neunsolved — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 20, 2022

Victim: I tried to say I have to leave, gotta go. He wouldn’t let me leave. He threatened to kill me. @boston25 #truecrime @neunsolved — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 20, 2022

Victim: I tried to get up and get out of the apartment. A man’s arm came over and stopped me. The man was also in bed. @boston25 #truecrime @neunsolved — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 20, 2022

Victim: I woke up naked, in a messy room. On a bed with no sheets or blanket. Floor was covered with debris and filth. It was still dark. Morning dark. @boston25 #TrueCrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 20, 2022

Victim: Last memory at Hennessey’s feeling tipsy, having fun. Next memory is waking up. Not knowing where I was @boston25 #truecrime @neunsolved — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 20, 2022

Victim: I remember dancing with my friends at Hennessey’s. And taking video of one of my friends @boston25 #truecrime @neunsolved — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 20, 2022

Victim: at party for a couple of hours, then to Hennessey’s Bar near Faneuil Hall. I was feeling tipsy, nothing over the top. @boston25 #truecrime @neunsolved — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 20, 2022

Victim:Earlier in night first went to sisters North End apartment then to a 90s themed Party in Dorchester. At party drank wine and had Jell-O shots. @boston25 #TrueCrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 20, 2022

Victim is 27. From North Shore. Attended University of Edinburgh Scotland. Had just moved to JP a week before incident. @boston25 #TrueCrime @neUnsolved — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 20, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW