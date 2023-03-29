‘You don’t walk anywhere alone’: Shootout near Georgia State campus has students on high alert

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News a party ended with a shootout near Georgia State University Tuesday night.

It happened on Courtland Street near a student housing building, known as The Reflection.

Investigators told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington officers first responded to a loud party inside the student housing building. While responding, they heard several gunshots outside and found people shooting at each other from two different cars.

No one was hurt, but bullets did hit the housing building.

GSU student Aubree Pope lives in the building and said she did not know about the shooting until hours later because she stays inside after midnight.

“Be smart, that’s how I’ve stayed safe. You don’t walk anywhere alone. You don’t go out late at night when you shouldn’t be,” she said.

Another student Gregory Hamilton lives at The Reflection building as well, he told Channel 2 Action News he often hears gunshots in the area.

“When walking down the sidewalk, you don’t know if you are safe walking to class and if you’ll be hit by one of those bullets, you know?” he said.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to GSU and received the following statement:

Although this incident occurred off campus, the safety of our students, staff and faculty remains our number one priority. GSU completed a full campus safety assessment last year that led to the implementation of several recommendations to enhance communication, lighting and other safety measures in our spaces.

Our president, administrative leaders and police chief have all been engaged in ongoing conversations with off-campus property managers to coordinate safety efforts.

APD confirmed three people were arrested, but all three arrests were unrelated to the initial investigation.

