Don’t want to cook on Super Bowl Sunday? These Stanislaus County businesses have meal deals

Want all of the fun of hosting a Super Bowl party and none of the work? Going to a gathering and don’t know what to bring?

Several Stanislaus County restaurants and catering businesses are offering football-related food deals, ranging from game-ready party packs to takeout meals that you can pick up before kick off.

Super Bowl LVIII starts at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11. The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will play at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the home of the Raiders.

The Modesto Bee rounded up a list of local places where you can find options to feed the whole group in time for the big game, with prices where available.

Here it is:

Wings and Rings in Modesto.

Where can you find Super Bowl meal deals in Stanislaus County?

You can preorder a meal at The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. in Modesto, for pickup between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Options include tri tip, ribs, pulled pork sliders, tri tip mini sliders, wings and barbecue meatballs. Prices range from $16 to $35. You can add a side of beans for $8.

Neto’s Catering, 1318 N. Golden State Blvd. in Turlock, is offering its annual Super Bowl barbecue takeout menu. You can choose from tri tip, ribs, chicken and wings. Prices range from $10 to $35. You can add a side of beans for $8.

La Huerta Vieja, 2100 Standiford Ave. Suite E1, in Modesto, has Super Bowl Sunday family packs. The family packs feed five people and you can choose from a taco bar, fajitas, burritos, a taquito bar, enchiladas and garlic shrimp. Prices range from $64 to $94. Call tel:209-526-5090 to order.

Trish Flanagan assists a customer at Village Butcher in Modesto, Calif., on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com

The Village Butcher, 1700 McHenry Ave., No. 65, in Modesto’s McHenry Village shopping center, has a Big Game Bundle for $79 that includes a whole tri tip, a rack of ribs, two pounds of wings and one pound of sausage. These grill-ready bundles can be picked up through Saturday.

Wings and Rings, 3020 Floyd Ave., No. 601, in Modesto, has bundles and party packs with varying prices depending on the options you choose.

The Tailgreat Pack comes with 30 traditional or boneless wings, or 14 tenders plus a party-sized appetizer trio of pretzel bites, potato wedges and tortilla chips and a large side of queso. It feeds six to eight people.

The nacho bar features tortilla chips served with queso blanco, cheddar jack, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, sour cream or blue cheese dip and lettuce. You can add grilled buffalo chicken for an extra fee. It serves eight to 10 people.

Other party options are available on Wings and Rings’ website.

