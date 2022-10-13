I don’t want to criminalise teens experimenting with cannabis, says police chief

cannabis

Teenagers caught experimenting with cannabis should not be prosecuted, says a police chief, despite the Home Secretary’s calls for tougher enforcement.

Graham McNulty, the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s lead for county lines, said he was opposed to the decriminalisation of cannabis but believed there should be a “graded” response to possession.

This meant young teenagers caught with small quantities should not get a criminal record but should instead get an “out of court” sanction such as a community resolution, a warning or be referred to get help, said Mr McNulty, a deputy assistant commissioner with the Metropolitan Police.

It follows research this week by The Telegraph which showed cannabis prosecutions have fallen to their lowest rate on record with just one in six offences resulting in a charge but an increase in out-of-court disposals of offences.

At the recent Tory conference, Suella Braverman called for police to take “a hard line” and spoke of her “dismay” at its effective decriminalisation in parts of Britain.

‘A graded approach’ is needed

Mr McNulty said: “I think the balance is about right. I don’t want to criminalise young teenagers experimenting with drugs. The system now gives us an opportunity to give out of court disposal, give warnings, refer them rather than put them in front of a court. I think that graded approach is right.

“On the other hand, someone who has been arrested multiple times is a different argument altogether. Of course class A drugs are more harmful. You see more violence. It’s right there is a different response there.”

He opposed cannabis decriminalisation, citing links to mental ill health, though stressed that it was a decision for Parliament.

However, he criticised middle-class drug users whose habit provided funds for organised crime and urged them to “stop”. “There is a cycle that follows drugs: weapons, violence and money,” he said.

“It goes round and round. Different organised crime groups are entering the market at different points that do contribute to their revenue and perpetuate a cycle of violence.”

Police blitz shuts down record number of county lines

His comments came as he revealed the results of a seven-day blitz that saw forces from across the UK shut down more drug dealing county lines than ever before, the National Police Chiefs’ Council said.

A so-called intensification week from October 3 to 9 resulted in 1,360 people being arrested - and 321 weapons, more than £2.7 million worth of Class A and B drugs, and some £987,562 in cash seized.

Mr McNulty said that in the past two years police had almost halved the number of “active” county lines - the term used to describe the use of mobile phones to supply drugs from large cities to towns and rural areas - from 1,100 to around 60.

He said there was increasing evidence that the gangs were recruiting local children in the suburbs, towns and villages where they sold their drugs, to avoid the risk of being caught travelling around the country themselves with drugs.

Mr McNulty added there was some evidence the gangs were increasingly using social media to communicate and recruit drug users as an alternative to their previous reliance on disposable “burner” pay-as-you-go phones.

“Our message is clear to anyone running county lines across the country; we will be relentless in our pursuit of you, we will shut down your county lines, we will take drugs off our streets and we will rescue those who are being exploited by you,” said Mr McNulty.