“I don’t want to die at the gym:” Car thieves open fire at metro Atlanta L.A. fitness, police say

Members of a popular gym say working out there is putting their lives at risk after police said some would-be car thieves shot at two gym members who tried to stop them.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was at the L.A. Fitness on Camp Creek Parkway Thursday, gym members said the crime problem has gotten out of hand and they shouldn’t have to risk their lives to work out.

TRENDING STORIES:

Benjamin Lang was inside the gym Tuesday morning around 6:30 when he heard what he described as eight or nine shots in the parking lot.

Nicole Blount was also at the gym at the time.

“Anybody could have been hit by a bullet on that morning,” Blount said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Atlanta police said it started when a gym member came out and saw four young men breaking into a Dodge Charger. The man yelled at the suspects. That’s why they opened fire on him and another gym member.

What gym members want from police, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.