‘I Don’t Want Her…(In My Future Voice)’: Raymond Santana Jr. Has Filed for Divorce from Deelishis, Claps Back at Alleged Side Piece

Raymond Santana Jr. of the Central Park Five has officially filed for divorce from his wife of nearly two years, Deelishis. The pair met over Instagram in 2019 and wed six months later during the pandemic. They attempted to strengthen their relationship on VH1’s series, “Couples Retreat” last year, but it seems things didn’t work out.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ and filed in Georgia, Santana and Deelishis separated on Nov. 7. The 47-year-old contends his marriage with the reality star is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” Neither is seeking alimony.

Raymond Santana and reality star Deelishis are divorcing after nearly two years ago marriage. (Photo: @raymondsantana/Instagram, @iamsodeelishis/Instagram.)

This news comes a day after Deelishis accused Santana of being a narcissist, liar, and cheater on Instagram Tuesday, March 1. The Shade Room captured a screenshot of Deelishis’s post and her now-deleted caption, which said, “I married a narcissist who is a COMPLETE liar and a cheat and I’m finally ready to speak my truth. Stay tuned. #GlovesOff.”

Deelishis shared further claims about their marriage on her Instagram Story the following day, along with a text message she received about healing from a “narcissist.”

Over the photo, she wrote, “This saturated my soul and penetrated my heart because I’m not alone. I never wanna be misunderstood but this isn’t happening to me. I pray for all women and children who suffer from not understanding how to help themselves or their loved one who suffers from childhood trauma.”

She added, “I didn’t leave him. I stuck it out. He left us.”

Reality star Deelishis shared a text screenshot on her Instagram story, which claimed her estranged husband Raymond Santana Jr. asked for the divorce. (Photo: @iamsodeelishis/Instagram.)

But the drama didn’t stop there. It prompted internet comedian Anthony, who goes by @sidenigganix on Instagram, to share an old video of himself and Deelishis with the song “Secret Lover” playing over it. The video is dated May 31, 2019 — months before Deelishis and Santana got in engaged in December.

In the caption, Anthony said, “I knew that n—a ain’t know what to do with my baby.’ all don’t understand The pain I go through watching a good woman being mistreated I’m here for you baby and I’m gone always be on yo side remember a husband is temporary but a side nigga is forever.”

In his Instagram Story, he added, “A boyfriend and husband are temporary, but a side n—a is forever. And I’m always gone be on yo’ side @iamsodeelishis.”

The “Flavor of Love” star appeared to take Anthony’s post as a joke as she reshared the post on her Instagram Story, adding, “Lol, thank you @sidenigganix. Needed this laugh.”

It’s unclear if Deelishis and Anthony actually dated, but fans on social media joined in for the laughs. Santana chimed in himself with the ultimate clapback using a memorable line from rapper Future. Santana told his followers, “Yo, go tell @sidenigganix. ‘I don’t want her…(In my Future voice).”

Raymond Santana Jr. claps back at his soon-to-be ex-wife and reality star Deelishis with an infamous line from rapper Future about his ex, Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter, Lori Harvey. (Photo: @raymondsantana/Instagram.)

Raymond Santana Jr. and Deelishis revealed their engagement in December 2019 and wed on June 6, 2020, in the Atlanta suburb of Duluth, Georgia. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, who attended their ceremony, revealed she had a part in setting the pair up.

The former couple have no children together. Santana has a daughter, MeLia Santana, from a previous relationship, while Deelishis has a 12-year-old daughter, Lexington, and an older daughter named Jasmine.

