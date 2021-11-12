‘We don’t want any more Black pastors in here’: Defense attorney in Ahmaud Arbery trial tries to get ‘high-profile’ supporters banned from courtroom

The attorney for one of the three defendants accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery tried on Thursday to have the Rev. Al Sharpton and other Black activists banned from the courtroom, alleging that having “high-profile members of the African-American community” on hand could be seen as an attempt to “influence or intimidate” the jury.

“The Right Rev. Al Sharpton managed to find his way into the back of the courtroom,” attorney Kevin Gough said, as filmed in a clip posted by WXIA-TV. “I’m guessing he was somehow there at the invitation of the victim’s … family, in this case?”

Gough is representing defendant William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, who took cellphone video of the up-close shooting after joining Greg and Travis McMichael in chasing down Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020, in what they are portraying as a citizen’s arrest gone wrong.

Sharpton had sat with family members in court on Wednesday and spoke at a vigil outside. He and civil rights attorney Ben Crump – who also worked on the trial of the former Minneapolis cop convicted of murdering George Floyd – have been on hand supporting the Arbery family during testimony including graphic video of the 25-year-old jogger’s killing and photos of his gunshot wounds.

“I have nothing personal against Mr. Sharpton,” Gough continued. “My concern is that it’s one thing for the family to be present, it’s another thing to ask for the lawyers to be present. But if we’re gonna start a precedent starting yesterday where we’re gonna bring high-profile members of the African-American community into the courtroom to sit with the family during the trial in the presence of the jury, I believe that’s intimidating, and is an attempt to pressure – could be, consciously or unconsciously – an attempt to pressure or influence the jury.”

Noting that Sharpton “has no church in Gwynn County,” the location of both the crime and the trial, he said there are “all kinds of people” who could come in and observe, from school board members to county commissioners.

“The idea that we’re going to be serially bringing these people in to sit with the victim’s family, one after another, obviously there’s only so many pastors they can have,” he said. “Their pastor is Al Sharpton right now, that’s fine. But then, that’s it. We don’t want any more Black pastors coming in here … sitting with the victim’s family, trying to influence the jury in this case.”

Allowing as how the state might not have even been aware of Sharpton’s presence, Gough said the civil rights activist’s presence risked politicizing the trial, and asked Judge Timothy Walmsley to take “appropriate action” to limit such presences.

“I think the court can understand my concern about bringing people in who really don’t have any ties to this case other than political interests,” Gough said. “We want to keep politics out of this case.”

Reached in New York City, Sharpton blanched at “the audacity” of Gough’s words.

“The arrogant insensitivity of attorney Kevin Gough in asking a judge to bar me or any minister of the family’s choice underscores the disregard for the value of the human life lost and the grieving of a family in need spiritual and community support,” Sharpton told The New York Daily News in an emailed statement. “It’s like pouring salt in the wound.”

He told TMZ that he fully planned to be back in the courtroom, as the family has asked him to do, as the trial continues.

“So now you not only have taken their son, you want to take those of us who would come and console them,” Sharpton told TMZ. “I’ve been through a lot of trials over the decades, and I’ve never had a lawyer ask that I not be able to come in the courtroom.”

Walmsley was having none of it. He said he’d been approached at lunch on Tuesday and asked about having Sharpton in the courtroom, and that he’d replied that as long as courtroom conduct rules were adhered to, he had no objection.

“I will tell you this: I am not going to blanketly exclude members of the public from this courtroom,” Walmsley said. “If individuals, based on the limitations that we have in the courtroom, end up sitting in the courtroom, and they can do so respectful of the court’s process and in compliance with this court’s orders with regard to the conduct of the trial, and they’re not a distraction, then I’m not going to do anything about it.”