‘We don’t want to proceed to the route!’ See a giant python cross the road in Florida

It’s not every day you see an enormous Burmese python cross the road. But your chances increase, because Florida.

A visitor to Everglades National Park in Homestead last week happened upon a 15-plus footer making its way down the front drag, Main Park Road. In video posted to her Instagram on Monday, outdoor enthusiast Kym Clark shows her followers the snake starting on the double yellow line and then sliding over to the other lane toward a grassy patch.

“It’s the biggest snake I’ve seen in my whole life,” says a woman off camera.

Apple’s automated assistant, Siri, cheerfully continues giving directions as this is all happening: “Proceed to the route.”

“No, Siri, we don’t want to proceed to the route!” jokes Clark’s Instagram caption.

The hiker explains that she and her friends “started the New Year off with a bang,” thanks to this “incredible” wildlife sighting.

Clark goes on to say that she and her crew reported the python and was able to pin the location so that wranglers could legally track it down, capture and humanely kill it.

Burmese pythons, non-native critters initially brought to the Sunshine State as exotic pets in the 1980s, are considered an invasive species, and pose a huge threat to the ecosystem.

If you see one like Clark’s pal, you are urged to call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at the agency’s Exotic Species Hotline at 888-Ive-Got1 (483-4681).

