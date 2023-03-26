‘I don’t want to turn Fortnum & Mason into a supermarket’

Fortnum & Mason's Tom Athron will turn a floor of its Piccadilly shop into a 'creative hub' - Heathcliff O'Malley

The chief executive of Fortnum & Mason says holding in-store cooking demonstrations and offering customers “small luxuries” will help it lure in younger shoppers rather than its typical clientele.

Tom Athron took the helm of the upmarket department store in the height of the pandemic in December 2020, and has kicked off a five-year plan to set it up for the future, overseeing the biggest investment in a decade.

Known for its luxury goods, Fortnum & Mason has long attracted an older and more moneyed shopper. Athron hopes a greater focus on food that appeals to a broader – and potentially younger – audience will help Fortnum’s shake off that reputation.

That shift will be centred on in-store experiences rather than reversing its commitment to high quality goods, however.

“The last thing I want to do is become a tourist destination or a packaging business,” Athron says. “It's really important to me that the quality of the food that we sell justifies the label that goes on the pack, not the other way around.”

Although Athron’s former roles include a six-year stint as the chief financial officer of Waitrose, he insists: “I don’t want to turn Fortnums into a supermarket. It needs to be something slightly different.”

On Wednesday, he told The Telegraph that the third floor of Fortnum’s Piccadilly shop will be relaunched as a “creative hub” for food and drink, complete with a kitchen where in-house chefs will prepare dishes and visiting cooks will hold demonstrations, along with a gin distillery and a new kitchenware shop.

Today, Athron says roughly 30pc of the retailer’s customer base are tourists, compared to 70pc 10 years ago, following a decision by management to be more local and focus on food credentials over recent years.

The disappearance of international visitors during the pandemic has further driven home the need for Fortnum & Mason to build its appeal locally.

“The most important thing to me is that we become more relevant to more people more often,” he says.

Fortnum & Mason is also making a shift towards a more modern kind of retailing that is more conscious of environmental and social issues, and less with prestige and associations with royalty.

In 2021, for instance, it stopped selling foie gras after years of complaints from prominent activists including celebrities such as Ricky Gervais and Joanna Lumley.

A spokesman for the retailer said at the time the decision to stop selling the controversial food was part of “an ongoing focus on the way we do business”.

This marked a notable change in tone from the company which for years steadfastly resisted calls to stop selling foie gras, the controversial delicacy which has been called “torture in a tine” by PETA.

It has embraced green policies too, such as cutting down on packaging waste by introducing paper bags in its food halls and offering refills of products such as biscuits.

Athron insists that the business is looking to its past and its heritage for inspiration as it goes forward. “We invented the Scotch egg in the eighteenth century and we were the first people in the UK, when Mr Heinz came in with a suitcase full of baked beans and sold them to us, we sold them that day.

“We do have a history of innovation and so what we do a lot is delve into the archives and look for inspiration that we can use as a signpost of the future, not necessarily dwelling on our past but using our past to inform what happens next.”

The company’s recent financial documents suggest he is on the right track. The business posted a loss in 2021 as it was battered by lockdowns, but recorded a 42pc rise in sales to £186.5m in 2022 as more normal trading resumed – far above comparable pre-pandemic sales of £138.4m in 2019.

Profits for the year swung back into the black, hitting £6.1m, up from a loss of £2.7m in 2021. This figure is still some way shy of where Fortnum & Mason was before Covid, however: it made £12.1m in profits in 2019.

Athron says the department store has not escaped the challenge of rising costs faced by many retailers. However, he says: “We have been very thoughtful about the extent to which we have absorbed some of the cost increases we’ve seen coming from our suppliers and the extent we’ve… passed them on in prices. The last thing I want to do is make tough times even harder.”

He hopes to give Fortnum & Mason’s finances a further boost with plans to resume food deliveries to Europe this year. These were paused in the wake of Brexit because of the additional paperwork and complexity required.

“It was somewhere between 5pc and 10pc of our business pre-Brexit,” he says. “Now it's zero.” Athron hopes to build a “sort of a simple logistics infrastructure inside Europe, that will allow us to switch on our offer”, with an eye to starting up sales to Europe later in 2023.

He is unbothered by suggestions the West End is losing its reputation for retail, as businesses desert their prime London locations in their droves.

Fortnum & Mason's iconic Regent's Street store is a popular tourist hotspot - Belinda Jiao

“Oxford Street is having a tough time, I do recognise that,” he says. “I think that this part of London benefits from three or four very big landlords in the Crown Estate, Grosvenor estate, the Maudsley Mental Health Trust… who are interested in placemaking, and investing in this part of London.

He adds: “The challenge many department stores have had over the course of the last decade is… there’s nothing in a department store that you can’t find online, or indeed in anyone else’s department store.

“Our business is different – 85pc of the things we sell are made in the UK, and the vast proportion of the things we sell are own-label... it’s a unique offer.”

Steering a historic business into the future is no simple feat. Juggling prestige and heritage with the demands of modern consumers can go dreadfully wrong if judged to be inauthentic.

And recent events such as the collapse and subsequent rescue by Mike Ashley of 250-year-old tailor Gieves & Hawkes have shown even the most prestigious British businesses are not immune from current economic uncertainty.

For now Athron is confident that Fortnum & Mason is on target with its latest investment, and believes the retailer will continue to attract customers during the cost of living crisis because it is “much more democratic” than traditional luxury brands.