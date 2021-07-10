Don Trump Jr. says he'll be 'very involved' in 2022 midterm campaigns

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Daniel Chaitin
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Donald Trump Jr. said he will be "everywhere" in the Republican Party's fight to regain control of the House and Senate in the 2022 midterm elections.

The eldest son of former President Donald Trump also told Fox News ahead of his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas, that he plans to be "very involved," touting his "big platform" as one that will be effective in pushing against the "mainstream narrative."

Trump Jr. is setting himself up to work closely with his father, who has committed to helping the GOP in the intervening years before the next presidential election. The elder Trump, who has a long list of endorsements, recently told Fox News host Sean Hannity, "Yes," when asked if he has made up his mind about another bid for the White House in 2024.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Trump lost his reelection to President Joe Biden in last year's election. However, he still claims the contest was stolen due to fraud despite assurances by election officials across the spectrum that there is no such evidence and rejections from courts around the country in 2020-focused lawsuits.

The Trumps are also facing investigations into their business empire, which has led to tax fraud charges in New York and at least one election-related one in Georgia.

Asked if he might consider a campaign for the Republican presidential nomination if his father decides not to run, Trump Jr. said, “I haven’t personally thought about it."

But Trump Jr. did boast of being "pretty high up" if not atop polls he has seen.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, 2024 Elections, Donald Trump Jr., 2022 Elections

Original Author: Daniel Chaitin

Original Location: Don Trump Jr. says he'll be 'very involved' in 2022 midterm campaigns

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Who Benefits From Trump’s Appearances? Spoiler: Trump.

    Stephen Zenner/GettyDonald Trump is doing Dallas on Sunday, his second appearance at a CPAC conclave since leaving the White House. Only speakers slavishly devoted to Trump are booked, like the governor proud to be called a “female Trump,” South Dakota’s Kristi Noem, Florida sidekick Sen. Rick Scott, and Donald Trump, Jr. who’s become a warm-up act for the old man.Junior droned on about all the things dear old Dad was supposedly right about: Ukraine, Russia, the election, cancel culture, Hunter

  • In Europe, as Elsewhere, Value Is What You Get

    It is interesting that the write-ups for the four stocks trading above a 17.5 price/earnings ratio (excluding Groupe Bruxelles Lambert, which is a collection of stakes in other companies) all mentioned something that those companies can do or already are doing to help their operations, competitive positioning, or growth. There are some older ETFs that charge more than 50 basis points.

  • U.S. judge ends Amazon challenge to $10 billion cloud contract after Pentagon cancellation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Amazon.com's legal challenge to the Defense Department's 2019 decision to award a $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project to rival Microsoft Corp after the Pentagon canceled the contract. Amazon.com had accused then-President Donald Trump, alleging that the former president exerted improper pressure on military officials to steer the contract away from Amazon. The Pentagon said on Tuesday it expected the new multi-billion dollar contract would be split between Amazon and Microsoft.

  • Naomi Osaka penned an essay about mental health in which she asked the press to give her 'privacy and empathy'

    The Japanese tennis superstar broke her silence after the French Open controversy by opening up about her mental health: "it's O.K. to not be O.K."

  • Biden sending 'strike force' to help Chicago violence crackdown

    President Joe Biden has promised to send a "strike force" to Chicago to crack down on gun trafficking.

  • Projected lineups Italy v. England; team news, analysis

    The all-important Italy v. England starting lineups and team news is causing so much debate, as the Azzurri and Three Lions prepare for the EURO 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday.

  • Here's how space alters the human body

    Space is a dangerous and unfriendly place not particularly suited for human life, yet astronauts are sent to the International Space Station every year. From exposure to high levels of radiation to surviving in microgravity conditions, space can be a tough place to live. Here’s what living in space does to the human body.

  • G20 finance chiefs back global tax crackdown -draft

    VENICE (Reuters) -Finance chiefs of the G20 club of large economies have backed a landmark move to stop multinationals shifting profits into low-tax havens and win back hundreds of billions of dollars in lost revenues, a draft communique showed. The agreement at talks in the Italian city of Venice is set to be finalised on Saturday and caps eight years of wrangling over the issue. The pact to establish a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15% is an attempt to squeeze more money out of tech giants like Amazon and Google as well as other multinationals able to shop around for the most attractive tax base.

  • ‘Deja vu’: The Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure controversy rings familiar for some at UNC

    From a battle to establish a Black cultural center on campus to the fallout of Silent Sam, racial conflict is not new to UNC-Chapel Hill

  • UN approves extension of aid from Turkey to rebel-held Syria

    The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Friday to extend the delivery of humanitarian aid from Turkey to rebel-held northwest Syria for six months with another six months virtually guaranteed after a U.S.-Russia deal, an agreement the U.N. said will provide lifesaving aid to over 3.4 million people in desperate need of food and other assistance. The issue of aid to northwest Idlib has been a top priority for the U.S. administration and President Joe Biden raised it at his summit last month with Russian President Vladimir Putin. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield traveled to the Bab al-Hawa border crossing in Turkey in early June to spotlight the importance of keeping it open.

  • Pence 'lost it' in clash with Trump: Book

    Former Vice President Mike Pence "lost it" after former President Donald Trump threw a crumpled newspaper article at him in frustration, according to a report.

  • Tennessee Cop Knocked Unconscious After Allegedly Making Racist Remarks

    Knoxville Police Officer Tanner Holt was off duty at a wedding reception when he was knocked unconscious after the alleged remarks.

  • Zach Braff Reveals Painting He Commissioned of Girlfriend Florence Pugh's Black Widow Character

    Zach Braff and Florence Pugh have been linked since August 2018

  • Dems Convert Jon Ossoff Thirst Into Campaign Cash

    Elijah Nouvelage/GettyWhen his official portrait was released last month, Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) experienced a routine Senate rite of passage.But Ossoff’s legions of online fans, who had been anticipating the portrait for months, experienced something else—a heady mix of emotions expressed through emojis with bulging heart eyes, the eggplant emoji, and the meme of Leonardo DiCaprio’s character in The Wolf of Wall Street biting his fist.In the over-the-top worship of the 33-year old senator from

  • Nights are warming faster than days in the U.S. because of climate change

    Nights on average are heating up faster than days in most parts of the United States — a trend caused by climate change, according to the 2018 National Climate Assessment Report, newly cited by the New York Times.Why it matters: Last month was the hottest June on record for the U.S., and more than 1,500 areas of the country logged new record-high overnight temperatures toward the end of the month.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Abnormally high nighttime

  • Newsom expands drought emergency and asks Californians to cut water use by 15%

    Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an expanded drought emergency proclamation on Thursday to now cover 50 of California's 58 counties and urged residents to cut water consumption by 15%.

  • Breonna Taylor’s Family Is Suing LMPD For Allegedly Withholding Body Camera Footage

    Taylor's family has filed a lawsuit against the police for allegedly withholding body camera footage from the night of Taylor's killing.

  • Survivors of Bosnia massacre grapple with horrors, deniers

    SREBRENICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Through tears and in between fraught silences, Devla Ajsic refuses to remain quiet any longer. Ajsic was 21 years old and three months pregnant in July 1995 when she was repeatedly sexually assaulted in Srebrenica while her fiance and thousands of other mostly Muslim men and boys were taken away and executed in Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since World War II. For decades, Ajsic did not talk openly about the horrors she endured after Bosnian Serb forces stormed the eastern Bosnian town in the waning months of the Balkan country’s 1992-95 war.

  • Fox News’ planned 24-hour weather channel has climate experts worried

    Climate crisis researchers worry about the channel’s reach to perpetuate misinformation and advance political goals Fox News Media will launch Fox Weather, a 24-hour channel devoted to all things meteorological. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters Fox News Media, the company that owns the reactionary, climate crisis-skeptical Fox News, is launching a weather channel this year – a development that has climate crisis experts worried. Fox Weather, a 24-hour channel devoted to all things meteorolo

  • ‘Good Witch’ To End With Season 7 On Hallmark Channel

    UPDATED: Hallmark Channel’s Good Witch will not see an eighth season. The cable channel revealed today that the series will end after the current seventh season, with the July 25 season finale serving as the series finale. “Good Witch has enchanted viewers for over a decade with eight original movies, in addition to the seven-season […]