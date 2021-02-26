Donald Glover Lists His Stylish Midcentury Manse in the LA Suburbs for $4 Million

For the last several years, multitalented showbiz polymath Donald Glover—the Grammy-, Emmy-, and Golden Globe-winning force of nature behind Childish Gambino and the hit FX series Atlanta, just to name two of his professional irons in the fire—has owned two lovely midcentury homes in the semi-remote hills of La Cañada Flintridge, the affluent suburban city that lies about 30 minutes (by car) due north of Downtown LA, tucked up above Pasadena. But apparently two is no longer better than one for Glover, who has hoisted the smaller house onto the open market with a nearly $4 million asking price.

Blessed with stunning views of the Angeles National Forest from its hilltop perch, the one-acre spread was acquired by Glover nearly five years ago, in April 2016, for just over $2.7 million. Built circa 1953 by little-known Pasadena architect Keith P. Marston and recently refreshed by top LA designer Barbara Bestor—the same architect responsible for the dynamic recent overhaul of John Lautner’s epic “Silvertop” complex—the nearly 3,300-foot structure lies hidden behind big gates on a twisty, two-lane mountain road.

The listing describes the house as a “sophisticated hillside hideaway” and “a prime example of organic modernism.” A cobalt blue front door pivots into the entryway; immediately to the left lies a kitchen that’s clearly been modernized but still retains its midcentury roots, with a built-in breakfast banquette and bespoke cabinetry. The kitchen’s floor-to-ceiling sliding glass door opens to the blacktopped motorcourt, which is set down a long driveway and shaded by mature oaks.

A fireplace set into a towering white brick wall effectively divides the dining and family rooms, both of which are blessed with two sets of glass sliders opening on one side of the room to a grassy knoll with stunning mountain views, on the other to a secluded flagstone terrace with a firepit and ample space for al fresco dining. Also near the entryway are a powder room painted a trendy shade of forest green and a spare bedroom that’s currently done up as a wee living room.

Further back in the low-slung structure lies a private family wing that consists of a closet-sized laundry room and a bedroom and tiny office that share a full bathroom. There’s also a master retreat, complete with a bedroom that opens to a private wooden deck and a stunningly redwood-walled bath with dual vanities and a glass shower that’s both skylit and open to the natural elements via yet another floor-to-ceiling glass slider—the listing categorizes this space as an “exotic spa-like bath.”

Unusually, the home’s pool complex is set well away from the house outside the front door, behind a towering wall of foliage that separates it from the blacktopped driveway. In addition to the oversized pool, there’s an enclosed cabana with a full bathroom and living space, plus leafy gardens filled with lush subtropical foliage.

Though he’s selling this particular property, all indications suggest that Glover and his longtime partner Michelle White will continue to reside in La Cañada. The couple still own another midcentury gem—this one larger and even more stylishly chic than the currently for-sale plate—that was acquired in 2018 for $4.2 million and recently renovated.

Andrew Morrison of Redwood Real Estate Brokerage holds the listing.

