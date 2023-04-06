Donald Glover Was Straight Up Told He Was A "Diversity" Hire On "30 Rock" By Tina Fey

Associated Press

The husband of former Scottish first minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon was released from police custody Wednesday evening without being charged after his arrest in a party finance probe, British media reported. Police Scotland did not identify Peter Murrell as the 58-year-old man arrested “in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party." Scottish police have been investigating how 600,000 pounds ($750,000) earmarked for a Scottish independence campaign was spent.