Ivanka Trump skips father's 2024 campaign launch: 'I do not plan to be involved in politics'

Ivanka Trump was conspicuously absent at her father’s announcement of his 2024 presidential bid at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on Tuesday night.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Ivanka Trump — who served as an adviser to her father during his term in the White House — said she does “not plan to be involved in politics” during his quest for another one.

“I love my father very much,” she said. “This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family.

“I do not plan to be involved in politics,” she continued. “While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena.

After former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night that he was once again running for president, his daughter Ivanka said she does "not plan to be involved in politics." (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

“I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people,” she added. “And I will always be proud of many of our administration’s accomplishments.”

Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, was in attendance at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday, as were her brothers Eric and Barron.

Donald Trump Jr., who is very active in supporting his father’s political ambitions, was also absent, though he did post video clips of the announcement to Twitter. According to ABC News producer John Santucci, Trump Jr. was on a hunting trip and “unable to catch a flight due to weather.”

Tiffany Trump, who got married at Mar-a-Lago last weekend, was also not in attendance.

Donald and Ivanka Trump in Coraopolis, Pa., in 2018. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Former first lady Melania Trump appeared alongside her husband as he entered the ballroom.

In an interview with Newsmax in June, Trump said his wife and Barron, their son, would be on board with another possible presidential campaign, should he choose to run again.

“Well, they love our country and they hate to see what's happening,” Trump said. “And I think they'll do what has to be done."