Donald and Melania Trump ‘both got Covid shot before leaving the White House’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Graeme Massie
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Donald and Melania Trump got Covid shot before leaving White House&lt;/p&gt; (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Donald and Melania Trump got Covid shot before leaving White House

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Donald and Melania Trump both received the Covid vaccine before leaving the White House in January, said an adviser.

The news emerged the day after the ex-president encouraged “everybody” to get vaccinated during his speech to a conservative conference.

“We took care of a lot of people — including, I guess, on 21 December, we took care of Joe Biden, because he got his shot, he got his vaccine,” said Mr Trump at CPAC.

“So everybody, go get your shot.”

An adviser for the ex-president confirmed to Axios that Mr Trump had received the vaccine, but it is not known when or which shot he got.

Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams said last December that Mr Trump was waiting to get his vaccination jab because of a “medical reason.”

The former president received an experimental antibody treatment after contracting Covid-19 in October, which forced him to spend three nights at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

White Republicans remain the most hesitant demographic in the US to take the vaccine, according to a Civiqs poll.

During his CPAC speech Mr Trump tried to claim full credit for the vaccine rollout in the US under Joe Biden and said that Republicans needed to receive all the praise.

More than 28.6 million people have been diagnosed with the virus and 514,000 people have died during the pandemic.

Around 3.9 million doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine are expected to be distributed this week after it became the third vaccine to be approved for emergency use.

Read More

Biden to refuse Mexico’s request to share vaccine supply

Tensions over vaccine equity pit rural against urban America

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has mic muted at CPAC for spouting vaccine and election conspiracies

FDA approves Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose Covid vaccine

Recommended Stories

  • Donald And Melania Trump Quietly Received COVID-19 Vaccine In January: Reports

    Other political leaders have publicized their vaccinations as a way to promote trust in the science.

  • Clovis Unified teachers preparing to receive COVID-19 vaccine

    According to administrators, the district has secured more than 3,500 vaccine appointments for those wishing to get vaccinated.

  • Golden Globes’ Most Under-Dressed Stars, From Jason Sudeikis to Jodie Foster

    Though the Golden Globes went virtual this year, Hollywood’s stars still went all out with their awards show fashion. At least, most of them did. While most of the celebs took the show as a reason to dress up — or even just to wear actual pants — some took full advantage of the event being virtual this year and dressed as they would for any other night in. For the most part, it was the male attendees who opted to go casual for the awards, but there were a few women who embraced function over fashion. Check them all out below. Bill Murray Bill Murray virtually attends the Golden Globes in a Hawaiian shirt (NBC/Screengrab) Arguably no one was comfier at the Golden Globes than Bill Murray. Sitting in what looked to be his backyard and sipping a martini, Murray rocked a very bright Hawaiian shirt. He didn’t win his category, but he was more than happy to offer a quick “Cheers” to Daniel Kaluuya, who won the first award of the night for Best Supporting Actor. Jason Sudeikis NBC Jason Sudeikis dressed a little warmer than Bill Murray, opting to rock a tie-dye hoodie. Host Tina Fey later called out his fashion choice, joking “If anybody wants to know where they can get Jason Sudeikis’s hoodie, go to NBC.com, backslash Globes Fashion.” As it turns out, the hoodie actually comes from Sudeikis’ sister’s company, Forward Space. “It’s my sister’s dance and workout place in New York,” Sudeikis revealed during the show. “I believe when people that you care about do cool, interesting things, that you should support them. So this is no different than that. I have a multitude of hoodies I could have worn but this one seemed the most appropriate.” So yes, the plan was always to wear a hoodie. But this one was extra special for Sudeikis. Jeff Daniels Jeff Daniels at the Golden Globes (NBC) Like Sudeikis, Jeff Daniels went for long sleeves, but a little more formal than a hoodie. Daniels sported a button-down flannel, prompting some fans to joke that his fashion designer of choice was T.J. Maxx. Daniels himself leaned into the jokes circulating on Twitter, posting a photo of some of the tweets calling him out alongside his congratulations to Mark Ruffalo for winning the category. Congrats to Mark Ruffalo and a special thanks to the #Golden Globes for allowing me to fulfill a life long dream of going to an Awards Show wearing Carhartt. pic.twitter.com/ATgRZmoPzl — Jeff Daniels (@Jeff_Daniels) March 1, 2021 Jodie Foster NBC Foster was one of the few women who dressed down for the evening, accepting her award in pajamas. Foster was comfortable in her home, sitting alongside her partner Alexandra Hedison (who was also in pajamas) and their dog. It’s possible she was hosting a full-on pajama party, as a group of her friends could be heard celebrating her win in the background, but they were not seen. (Further pleasing the internet, Foster thanked quarterback Aaron Rodgers during her speech, being a long-time Green Bay Packers fan). Chloé Zhao Chloé Zhao at the Golden Globes (NBC) Zhao took home the Golden Globe for Best Director for “Nomadland,” making her just the second woman to win the award since Barbara Streisand, 38 years ago in 1983. Equally as iconic? Her outfit for the night was a simple green t-shirt, and she wore her hair in braids. NBC Finishing off the night came Joaquin Phoenix. Presenting the award for Best Picture, Phoenix came out wearing jeans, sneakers and a zip-up hoodie. To his credit, Phoenix did wear a tie to the event, embodying “business casual” in the truest sense. Read original story Golden Globes’ Most Under-Dressed Stars, From Jason Sudeikis to Jodie Foster At TheWrap

  • Ex-aide who accused Cuomo of harassment says he is refusing to face up to ‘predatory behaviour’

    New York governor now under investigation by state’s attorney general

  • Senate panel to vote Wednesday on three Biden nominees, including trade pick Tai

    The Senate Finance Committee said its members will vote on Wednesday on three Biden administration nominees, including Katherine Tai as trade czar and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as U.S. health secretary. Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden will convene the business meeting at 10 a.m. to vote on the nominations of Tai, Becerra and Wally Adeyemo, who was nominated as to be deputy Treasury secretary, the committee said. All three candidates are expected to win approval by the committee, a congressional aide said, which would clear the way for their consideration by the full Senate.

  • CPAC 2021: Pete Hegseth mocked for saying people in diners are discussing 10th amendment

    CPAC speech prompted numerous jokes on social media

  • Cuomo apologizes for 'misinterpreted' actions amid harassment claims

    FOX News national correspondent Bryan Llenas has the details on 'Special Report'

  • Trucks outside CPAC with ‘January 6th Reunion’ on them ahead of Trump speech

    Ex-president’s supporters infamously attacked Capitol on that date

  • Andrew Cuomo: Full allegations against NY governor

    A third woman alleges inappropriate behaviour by New York’s governor, as attorney general launches investigation

  • Video of Andrew Cuomo pressuring female journalist to eat sausage resurfaces

    Mr Cuomo said ‘there’s too much sausage in that picture’ after taking selfie with reporter

  • Dolce & Gabbana Presents a Tech-Infused Vision for Fall 2021

    But it takes more than putting a robot onstage to prove you know where culture is headed.

  • Kinzinger warns of a Trump-led GOP using fear instead of truth to motivate voters

    CHICAGO — U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger warned Sunday that a Republican Party led by former President Donald Trump and supporters in party leadership will practice a politics of motivating voters through fear and urged the GOP to unify around truth and an optimistic future. “Darkness has replaced light. Conspiracy has replaced truth. Division has replaced unity and worst of all, courage is fading ...

  • Myanmar coup: UN ambassador fired after anti-army speech

    The ambassador made an emotional appeal urging countries to help remove the military from power.

  • Far-right Proud Boys leader condemns Capitol rioters but says he 'won't cry' about politicians

    ‘I'm not going to worry about people that their only worry in life is to be re-elected,’ says Enrique Tarrio

  • Armenian opposition leader urges army to rebel after PM's coup accusation

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's grip on power appeared to be slipping on Friday, a day after the army called on him to quit. Hundreds of demonstrators rallied in the capital Yerevan to demand his downfall, and a leading opposition figure called on the army to rebel against him. Pashinyan told his supporters on Thursday he was firing Onik Gasparyan, the chief of the army's general staff.

  • Rooster kills Indian man during banned cockfight

    A man was killed by a rooster with a blade tied to its leg during an illegal cockfight in southern India, police said, bringing focus on a practice that continues in some Indian states despite a decades-old ban. The rooster, with a 3-inch knife tied to its leg, fluttered in panic and slashed its owner, 45-year-old Thangulla Satish, in his groin last week, police inspector B. Jeevan said Sunday. According to Jeevan, Satish was injured while he prepared the rooster for a fight.

  • Republican congressman appears at white nationalist conference whose founder called Capitol riot ‘awesome’

    Only elected GOP official to attend alternative far-right conference said afterwards: ‘I denounce when we talk about white racism’

  • CPAC 2021 – live: Roger Stone dances to pro-Trump rap as Kristi Noem and Mike Pompeo woo party faithful

    Follow the latest updates

  • CPAC: Gaetz says media ‘biased’ over Ted Cruz’s Cancun trip and should have focused on ‘caravans’ of migrants instead

    Outspoken GOP congressman complains ‘the left and the media’ were less concerned about ‘caravans going through Mexico’ than Texas senator visiting

  • Israeli police break up Purim celebrations

    Drawn from the biblical Book of Esther's account of how the Jews were spared genocide in ancient Persia, Purim is commemorated with the wearing of all kinds of fancy dress costumes, donating food for feasts - and drinking to excess.But this year, Israel, which began emerging from its third national lockdown on Feb. 21, reimposed night curfews for the long Purim weekend and limited access to Jerusalem.Purim parties were banned, with fines for anyone hosting them. That led to spontaneous street parties in Tel Aviv. Police commander Ziv Saguy said they were giving out 200 fines an hour.Long traffic jams formed on the road to Jerusalem as police tried to stop large groups of reaching the holy city for the festival. Some people ditched their vehicles and walked up the highway instead.Some ultra-Orthodox have also defied state-ordered closures of schools and synagogues, touching off clashes with police.