Donald & Melania Trump Have New Jobs Giving Wedding Speeches

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lydia Wang
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sure, every wedding has that one guest who gets a little too emotional and starts crying and ranting to anyone who will listen about the one that got away. But for one *lucky* couple that got married in Florida last weekend, that emotional partygoer was former president Donald Trump. And the rant was actually a wedding speech about his one that got away: the 2020 election.

At a Mar-a-Lago ceremony in celebration of John and Megan Arrigo’s marriage, Florida Man Donald Trump jumped at the opportunity to rag on Joe Biden’s performance as president. “They’re telling me about the border, they’re telling me about China, they’re telling me about Iran. How are we doing about Iran?” he asked. “The border’s not good. The border’s the worst anybody’s ever seen it.”

In a video obtained by TMZ, Trump went on to criticize the “humanitarian disaster” happening at the U.S. border, even though it was his administration that separated thousands of families under a “zero-tolerance” policy, and his administration that argued children at the border didn’t need toothbrushes, towels, dry clothing, or soap.

At one point, Trump just said: “So it’s a rough thing, and I just say, do you miss me yet?” The guests erupted into cheers.

Trump finished his speech by finally acknowledging the newlyweds. “A lot of things happening right now. I just want to say it’s an honor to be here,” he said, and then, “You are a great and beautiful couple.”

Although he hasn’t been leaving Mar-a-Lago too much these days, this might not be Trump’s last wedding appearance. This week, he launched a website that allows his supporters to invite him and former First Lady Melania Trump to events and engagements. The same site allows people to request specialized greetings and messages from the Trumps and share messages and thoughts. But this isn’t uncommon — the Obamas have a similar website, as does George W. Bush. Somehow, though, it’s difficult to imagine Barack Obama — or anyone else, really, other than your friend’s inebriated great-uncle — grabbing the mic at a wedding and rambling about election fraud.

Since he’s been forcibly removed from his social media platform of choice, Trump has had to find creative ways to speak his mind (and, more often than not, regurgitate lies about a “stolen” election). He spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference last month, and he’s also appeared on Fox News and dropped the occasional statement via DIY presidential letterhead. “I hope that everyone remembers when they’re getting the COVID-19 (often referred to as the China Virus) Vaccine, that if I wasn’t president, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful ‘shot’ for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all,” he wrote several weeks ago. “I hope everyone remembers!”

Through these dispatches, we’ve been able to see that Trump is definitely having a very seamless adjustment period into no longer being president. “We did get 75 million votes. Nobody’s ever gotten that,” he said at the wedding on Saturday. (As a reminder, Biden got 81 million votes.) “They said, ‘Get 66 million votes, and the election’s over.’ Well, I got 75 million, and you saw what happened. 10:30 in the evening, all of a sudden they said, ‘That’s a strange thing, why are they closing up certain places?'”

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

We're Finally Able To Ignore Trump & It's Blissful

Meghan McCain Apologizing For Defending Trump

Cuomo Should Be Held Accountable By His Own Party

Recommended Stories

  • Biden admin lauds talks on readmitting US to Iran nuke deal

    The Biden administration on Thursday welcomed a European Union announcement that the participants in the Iran nuclear deal will meet this week to discuss a possible return of the United States to the 2015 accord. Friday’s virtual meeting of officials from Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and Iran comes as the U.S. is exploring ways to rejoin the deal that former President Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018. The State Department praised the meeting and said it would be watched closely by U.S. officials.

  • 2 US Capitol Police Officers Sue Donald Trump Over His Role in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

    Donald Trump is responsible for the Capitol riot on Jan 6. I know it, you know it, Mitch McConnell knows it, and I’d be willing to bet every Republican who voted not to convict him in his second impeachment trial knows that there would have been no storming of the Capitol if not for Trump’s “stop the steal” propaganda campaign involving cheating Skynet voting machines and risen-from-the-dead zombie voters who all happen to be staunch Democrats.

  • TV Ratings: Pooch Perfect Fetches Tuesday Win, Supergirl Returns Down

    In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Pooch Perfect debuted to 3.9 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, on par with time slot predecessor To Tell the Truth‘s most recent airing (4.1 mil/0.5) and claiming the demo win on a semi-quiet Tuesday. Leading out of the dog grooming competition, black-ish (2.4 mil/0.4), mixed-ish […]

  • Matt Gaetz's father says the FBI is investigating an alleged extortion scheme and that he wore a wire as part of the probe

    Matt Gaetz's father told Politico he was cooperating in an FBI investigation into an alleged extortion scheme linked to a DOJ probe into the lawmaker.

  • Suspect in Manhattan attack on Asian woman charged with assault as a hate crime

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A New York man previously convicted of murdering his mother has been arrested and charged with assaulting a 65-year-old Asian woman in a hate crime, an attack captured on a video that went viral amid a rise in anti-Asian incidents in the United States. Police identified Brandon Elliot, 38, as the man seen in the video kicking the woman to the ground and then kicking her several more times on Monday near Times Square in midtown Manhattan. Elliot was due to be arraigned later on Wednesday on two charges of second-degree assault as a hate crime and one count of first-degree attempted assault as a hate crime, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said at a news briefing.

  • Biden picks 5 Cabinet secretaries to take on 'special responsibility' selling infrastructure plan

    President Biden on Thursday held his first Cabinet meeting since taking office, picking five secretaries to help sell his major new infrastructure plan. Biden met with his Cabinet one day after unveiling his $2 trillion American Jobs Plan proposal, which seeks to invest in rebuilding America's infrastructure. The president announced he has selected five members of his Cabinet to take on a "special responsibility to explain the plan" to the public. "These Cabinet members will represent me in dealing with Congress, engage the public in selling the plan, and help work out the details as we refine it and move forward," Biden said. The five Cabinet secretaries Biden selected to do so are Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said these secretaries will be serving in Biden's "jobs Cabinet," and they'll be "front-and-center voices" as the administration seeks to sell the plan in the coming weeks. The White House unveiled Biden's infrastructure plan on Wednesday, and Biden in a speech touted it as the "largest American jobs investment since World War II." "I'm asking five Cabinet members to take special responsibility to explain the plan to the American public," Pres. Biden says about his infrastructure plan. — Sec. Buttigieg— Sec. Granholm— Sec. Fudge— Sec. Walsh— Sec. Raimondohttps://t.co/ZtP2GbCUtL pic.twitter.com/GmhRiCC6jj — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) April 1, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersMatt Gaetz, trying to prove his extortion claims, shares salacious new details of the DOJ's case against himTrump's post-presidency is reportedly plagued by infighting and grifting

  • Biden's EPA dismisses dozens of Trump-appointed science advisors

    The agency is looking for 'the best possible scientific insight to support our work.'

  • Antony Blinken Demolishes Mike Pompeo’s Twisted Human Rights Approach

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThe beat-down that Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered this week to his predecessor Mike Pompeo was so severe that it might have to be included in next year’s State Department Human Rights report. As it happens, Blinken’s explicit and implicit critique of his predecessor came in conjunction with the release of this year’s edition of the State Department rundown of human rights abuses worldwide.The report itself was largely compiled by the State Department in the last days of Pompeo’s tenure. But adjustments made by the Blinken team, the way Joe Biden’s secretary of state framed the actions and attitudes of Pompeo, and key steps taken to undo some of the damage done by Donald Trump’s chief diplomat were brutal in their directness. As it happens they were also warranted, delivered in a way that made it absolutely clear that American foreign policy was once again going to be guided by our national interests and shared values and not by the political ambitions of Pompeo or the extreme views of the right-wing evangelical faction to which he catered.The Trump administration’s gross mishandling of issues associated with human rights both at home and abroad has become one of the worst stains on its record. At home, it systematically attacked freedom of speech and of the press and undermined the right to assemble and protest, as well as the right to vote and the right to equal protection under the law. There were numerous calls for Trump to be brought before the International Criminal Court to answer for human rights abuses against immigrants at our border. And of course, by the time Trump left office he had actually launched an all-out assault on democracy itself, the right of a people to self-determination that had been the reason the United States was founded in the first place.Joe Biden’s National Security Picks Are the Best in DecadesInternationally, Trump celebrated and defended human rights violators like Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Russian President Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jingping, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan and many others. The Trump administration withdrew the U.S. from the U.N. Human Rights Council. It imposed asset freezes and other sanctions on prosecutors at the International Criminal Court (ICC)—a move that Richard Dicker, director of Human Rights Watch’s international justice programme, called “perverse” and which, he said, only “magnifies the failure of the U.S. to prosecute torture.”In 2018, Pompeo’s State Department eliminated mentions from the human rights report of abuses associated with reproductive health. At the time, Planned Parenthood issued a statement saying, “By erasing reproductive rights from the State Department’s human rights report, the United States is demoting women’s rights to something less than human rights.”Blinken reversed that move explicitly by stating that “women’s rights—including sexual and reproductive rights—are human rights.” He also instructed the department to identify violators and abuses going forward.In addition, Blinken shut down a panel created by Pompeo called the Commission on Unalienable Rights. The initiative, regularly cited by Pompeo, cynically appeared to be prioritizing human rights while, in fact, its real work was to effectively establish a pecking order among rights, placing religious freedoms and property rights atop the list of those to be emphasized by the Trump administration. Pompeo argued the panel would return the country to “founding principles.” Critics saw it as both a ploy to roll back women’s rights and LGBTQ rights and to pander politically to the religious right. But they also saw it as posing other risks. For example, former Obama State Department official Rob Berschinski was quoted in The New York Times as saying that if the commission established a “hierarchy of rights” then “repressive governments are going to point to that fact and use it against (Trump) and future administrations to basically say, ‘we are no different than you. You have your priorities, we have ours, now butt out.”Again, Blinken was explicit as he pulled the plug on Pompeo’s odious endeavor: “There is no hierarchy that makes some rights more important than others.”In some areas, like China’s maltreatment of the Uyghurs, the Biden administration maintains the criticism that was heard from the Trump State Department. But Blinken also noted the U.S. would now actively track and challenge the abuses of countries outside their borders—which did not, as was plain to see in the Jamal Khashoggi case, take place under Trump.The reversals by Blinken and the Biden administration are not limited to those that were made clear during this week’s release of the human rights report. In the very first days following Biden’s inauguration, the U.S. rejoined the U.N. Human Rights Council, the World Health Organization, and the Paris Climate Accord.“Some have argued that it’s not worth it for the U.S. to speak up forcefully for human rights—or that we should highlight abuse only in select countries, and only in a way that directly advances our national interests. But those people miss the point. Standing up for human rights everywhere is in America’s interests,” Blinken said.As he has regularly done since taking office, Blinken also directly acknowledged the work the U.S. has to do to live up to our own ideals. Again rejecting a Trump administration line, he acknowledged head-on systemic racism in the U.S., adding: “That’s what separates our democracy from autocracies: our ability and willingness to confront our own shortcomings out in the open.”This shift may not be comfortable for some U.S. friends, like the governments in Egypt and India, or the Saudis who were called out in the State Department report alongside the Chinese, the Syrians, the Russians, and the military regime in Myanmar. But for the victims of human rights abuses worldwide, especially for those whose rights were devalued, ignored, or abused by Trump and Pompeo, the return of the world’s most powerful nation as an advocate on their behalf cannot be minimized.And for Americans, it is another stark reminder of the damage done to our global standing and to individual lives worldwide by the cynically pandering performative politics of the previous U.S. administration.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • How to make decadent chocolate peanut butter candy eggs

    Peanut butter and chocolate fans love the seasonal Reese's egg shape that hits shelves at Easter, but now you can try your hand at making the confection at home. Nicole Keshishian Modic came up with a decadent copycat version of the sweet treat on her blog Kalejunkie and shared the recipe with "Good Morning America." While she typically focuses on healthy, seasonal dishes, Modic's modified take on the Reese's egg is a sweet treat to indulge in that's still made with natural, more nutritious ingredients.

  • Who is Rep. Matt Gaetz's fiancée? Meet Ginger Luckey, a 26-year-old Harvard business student and the congressman's 'travel buddy'

    The pair met at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in March 2020 where Ginger Luckey's mother "dragged" her to an event, she told the Daily Mail.

  • Some Toilet Paper Is About to Get More Expensive: Here's Why and What to Know

    Kimberly-Clark — the maker of Scott, Cottonelle and Viva — will begin to increase prices on some of its products by mid-to-high single-digit percentages later this year

  • Cause of Tiger Woods crash found, officials won't reveal it

    The Los Angeles County sheriff said detectives have determined what caused Tiger Woods to crash his SUV last month in Southern California but declined Wednesday to release details, citing unspecified privacy concerns for the golf star. Woods suffered serious injuries in the Feb. 23 crash when he struck a raised median around 7 a.m. in Rolling Hills Estates, just outside Los Angeles. Woods is in Florida recovering from multiple surgeries.

  • Evidence suggests Ethiopian military carried out massacre in Tigray

    A BBC Africa Eye investigation suggests the Ethiopian military was behind a massacre in Tigray.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggests Mexico ban Ted Cruz from vacationing there after he accuses her of pushing 'full open borders'

    "You funded cages, expanded cages, and yet you're complaining about cages. You have no policy, just puff," Ocasio-Cortez told Cruz in a tweet.

  • A Complete Timeline of Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid’s Year-Long Relationship

    Dua Lipa and her boyfriend celebrated her Grammy win in the sweetest way.

  • Religious schools can legally discriminate against LGBT students. Now dozens are suing

    A former student at a private college in Tennessee said he was forced into conversion therapy and then sexually assaulted by his therapist.

  • N. Macedonia fans celebrate after win over Germany

    Supporters gathered in front of MSV-Arena in Duisburg to celebrate with the players, chanting, clapping, and waving flags.Germany suffered their first home defeat in a World Cup qualifier in 20 years when North Macedonia scored an 85th-minute winner through Italian side Napoli midfielder, Eljif Elmas.Elmas slotted in after the four-times world champions had controlled the game but struggled to convert chances against the disciplined North Macedonians, ranked 65th in the world.

  • Five months later, measure of normalcy at Masters in April

    The record score at Augusta National wasn't all that set Dustin Johnson apart from other Masters champions. No one else ever won the Masters and then didn't play in another tournament the rest of the year. No other Masters champion was allowed to keep his green jacket for only five months before it was time to try to win it again.

  • Boeing Gets More 737 MAX Orders From Alaska Airlines Over December Commitment

    Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) on Tuesday firmed up the order with Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) to buy an additional 23 737-9 MAX jet with the option to buy 15 more, a deal the two companies initially announced in December as a commitment, further lifting confidence for the struggling planemaker as it limps back to normalcy after facing a global ban and decimated demand for air travel during the coronavirus pandemic. What Happened: Seattle-based Alaska Airlines, the fifth-largest U.S. passenger carrier, laid out plans to buy an additional 23 737-9 MAX aircraft between 2023 and 2024, and the option to buy 15 more with delivery between 2023 and 2026, under the amended agreement. In a separate statement, Boeing said it has finally firmed up the order for 23 737-9 airplanes and 15 options with Alaska Airline which was announced in December as a commitment. The order is estimated to be worth about $2.96 billion at list price and will bring the carrier’s total 737 MAX orders and options to 120 airplanes. Boeing said Alaska Airlines received its first 737-9, the smallest MAX variant, in January and began revenue service on March 1. Its second 737-9 entered service on March 18, with two additional 737-9s scheduled to begin revenue service next week. There are 29 unfulfilled 737 MAX orders for Alaska, as of February 28, according to the Boeing website. Why It Matters: The deal comes a day after the planemaker said Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) had secured 100 new 737 MAX-7 jet orders — its biggest order since the planes were ungrounded. Chicago-headquartered Boeing is making full efforts to win back and retain customers after its bestselling plane 737 MAX resumes commercial flying after a 20-month safety ban triggered by fatal crashes. Price Action: Alaska Air shares closed 3.6% higher at $69.94, Southwest shares closed 1.56% higher at $61.91, and those of Boeing closed 0.59% higher at $252.0, on Tuesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCathie Wood's Ark Space Exploration ETF To Begin Trading On TuesdayBoeing Enters Into .28B Loan Agreement With Banks© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • In Italy spy story, Navy captain struggled with mortgage

    Italy’s spy thriller took a decidedly mundane turn Thursday with indications that the Italian Navy captain accused of passing classified documents to Russia was desperate for extra money to pay his mortgage and support his four children. Walter Biot, an Italian Navy frigate captain most recently assigned to a policy position at the Defense Ministry, was being held at Rome’s Regina Coeli prison. Biot was arrested on espionage charges Tuesday after he was allegedly caught passing a pen drive of classified documents, including some on NATO operations, to a Russian Embassy official in exchange for 5,000 euros ($5,900).