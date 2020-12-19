Donald and Melania Trump wear matching tuxedos in their final Christmas card from the White House (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

Donald and Melania Trump wore matching tuxedos in their final Christmas card from the White House.

The first lady tweeted out the couple’s last Christmas photo of Mr Trump’s presidency on Friday.

The picture shows them smiling happily as they pose on a red carpet in front of the Grand Staircase surrounded by festive decorations.

In their previous Christmas photos Mr Trump and his wife posed together in the Cross Hall of the White House.

The first lady appeared to be in the festive spirit despite being caught on tape earlier this year complaining “who gives a f*** about Christmas stuff.”

Decorating the historic mansion was her final major job as first lady before Dr Jill Biden takes over the role in January.

Earlier this year Ms Trump’s former friend and adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff released an audio recording in which Melania complained about the job of decorating the White House for the holidays.

Ms Wolkoff has written a book about their friendship called Melania and Me.

The secretly recorded conversation reportedly took place not long after Melania visited an immigration detention facility in Texas in June 2018.

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS are seen December 10, in their official 2020 Christmas portrait,on the Grand staircase of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) pic.twitter.com/PA63RYGSKE — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 18, 2020

"They say I'm complicit. I'm the same like him, I support him. I don't say enough I don't do enough where I am," she complained on the tape.

"I'm working ... my a** off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f*** about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?”

Melania Trump ‘just wants to go home’ as president disputes election