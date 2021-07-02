Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88, remembered as a cunning leader who oversaw a ruinous Iraq War

CBSTV Videos

Thursday on "The Talk" Bill Fagerbakke, star of upcoming SpongeBob spin-off, "The Patrick Star Show," shares how he knew his character was a hit. He reveals, "That was actually a big indicator for me, when maybe season two of the show I'd roll into the elementary school, [my daughters] were about, at that time, six and eight. I'd roll into the elementary school in my minivan, and it was like the Beatles. There would be 20 eight year olds going 'Patrick!'...Then I got a little more suave with it and I realized I had a tool I could use. Anytime the kids had a friend [over], or whatever, boom, I just lay a little, 'is mayonnaise an instrument' [in Patrick's voice], and suddenly this kid would open up and be relaxed, and I could connect with all their friends. It became a wonderful part of my parenting experience." "The Patrick Star Show" premieres Friday, July 9 on Nickelodeon.