Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88, remembered as a cunning leader who oversaw a ruinous Iraq War
The two-time defense secretary and one-time presidential candidate Donald H. Rumsfeld died Tuesday. He was 88.
Video Transcript
[MUSIC PLAYING]
The two-time defense secretary and one-time presidential candidate Donald H. Rumsfeld died Tuesday. He was 88.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
A Wisconsin judge on Thursday ordered the release of a woman who has spent 3 1/2 years in a state mental health facility after being convicted of stabbing her classmate to please the Slender Man character.
The youngster was shot to death more than a year ago. Now a man is accused of vandalizing his grave.
Border Patrol apprehended three migrants Tuesday after they allegedly stole guns and ammunition from a Hudspeth County, Texas, ranch house, agents said.
Prosecutors said Lori Vallow and her brother planned the murder of her ex-husband, Charles. She's also charged in the killing of her two children.
We all experienced a disruption, but students with disabilities were relying on specialized activities that just disappeared overnight.
In a 1970 Beetle Bailey comic strip, the character known as Sarge berates his uniform-wearing dog, Otto, for a paperwork mistake. “Think, Otto, think!!” Sarge says. “We can't all be Snoopy,” a dejected Otto replies.
Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley said there's no footage of the June 23 fatal shooting of Hunter Brittain, 17.
“I don’t think Joey ever had anyone that disliked him,” said Michael Barron, a longtime friend.
Wilkes was a first-team All-American during the 1984 season.
Some years ago, for reasons that now escape me, I attended an event where the VIP guest was a Great Dane who played Schmeichel in Coronation Street. I don’t recall much about the dog but I do remember the woman who accompanied him, because her job was to crouch beside him in between photo opportunities with fans and mop the slobber from his mouth with an increasingly sodden tea towel. It appeared to be a full-time occupation. There were two Great Danes in Big Dog Britain (Channel 4), Diego and N
There was a little bit of unexpected turbulence during Mandy Moore’s first trip with four-month-old son August (sweetly nicknamed Gus), as the actress and first-time mom took him on his very first flight! The This Is Us star chronicled the entire ordeal over her July 1 Instagram Stories, and kept her millions of followers and […]
Zuby Ejiofor, who averaged 21 points and 13 rebounds a game his junior year in high school, has pledged to play for the Jayhawks
Sitting next to one of his fiercest critics on Thursday, President Joe Biden managed to find a silver lining in the grave tragedy that brought them together. "You know what's good about this?" Biden asked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, not waiting for an answer. DeSantis, a Republican rising star closely tied to former President Donald Trump, is at the forefront of partisan fights across the country over anti-coronavirus lockdowns, racial justice protests and efforts to restrict voter access.
"Wilco has been such a huge influence on my music for so many years," Michelle Zauner writes
Thursday on "The Talk" Bill Fagerbakke, star of upcoming SpongeBob spin-off, "The Patrick Star Show," shares how he knew his character was a hit. He reveals, "That was actually a big indicator for me, when maybe season two of the show I'd roll into the elementary school, [my daughters] were about, at that time, six and eight. I'd roll into the elementary school in my minivan, and it was like the Beatles. There would be 20 eight year olds going 'Patrick!'...Then I got a little more suave with it and I realized I had a tool I could use. Anytime the kids had a friend [over], or whatever, boom, I just lay a little, 'is mayonnaise an instrument' [in Patrick's voice], and suddenly this kid would open up and be relaxed, and I could connect with all their friends. It became a wonderful part of my parenting experience." "The Patrick Star Show" premieres Friday, July 9 on Nickelodeon.
Honolulu police officers' use of deadly force was justified and no charges will be filed against them in a shooting that killed a Black man because an investigation found that he entered a home uninvited and physically attacked the officers, the city's prosecuting attorney said Wednesday.
A man convicted along with three others in the racially motivated killing spree that terrorized San Francisco in the 1970s died in a prison cell while on hospice care, officials announced Thursday. Jessie Lee Cooks, 76, was found dead Wednesday in his bed at the California Medical Facility, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. The cause of death will be determined by the Solano County Coroner, officials said.
Celebrities, chefs, activists and allies all came together during a sit-down dinner to “celebrate global Asian and Pacific Islander culture and discuss the recent and historic acts of violence against the AAPI community." Dinner guests: Several prominent AAPI figures and celebrities attended three separate dinners with cuisine prepared by acclaimed chefs Jet Tila, Alvin Cailan and Melissa King.
"There is so much more that's going to be coming," Donald Trump's former personal attorney said after the Trump Organization was indicted.
See Spidey's new suit for the new movie, but in toy form.