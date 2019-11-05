Donald Smith Trims Kinross Gold, Micron Technology Positions

Donald Smith (Trades, Portfolio), leader of Donald Smith & Co., sold shares of the following stocks during the third quarter.

Kinross Gold





The investor reduced his Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) stake by 64.43%. The portfolio was impacted by -3.61%.

The Canadian gold producer has a market cap of $5.99 billion and an enterprise value of $7.48 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 3 out of 10. The return on equity of 0.14% and return on assets of 0.08% are outperforming 78% of companies in the Metals and Mining industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.25 is below the industry median of 36.3.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.16% of outstanding shares, followed by First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.03% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.22%.

Micron Technology

The guru trimmed his Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) holding by 47.5%. The portfolio was impacted by -3.20%.

The company, which provides DRAM for PCs and servers, has a market cap of $54.90 billion and an enterprise value of $53.68 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 18.36% and return on assets of 13.69% are outperforming 85% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.36 is below the industry median of 1.37.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 5.23% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons' firm with 0.88% and Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.58%.

M/I Homes

The M/I Homes Inc. (NYSE:MHO) position was trimmed by 21.02%, impacting the portfolio by -0.42%.

The American construction company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and an enterprise value of $2.07 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 13.37% and return on assets of 5.67% are outperforming 71% of companies in the Homebuilding and Construction industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.04 is below the industry median of 0.38.

Another notable guru shareholder of the company is Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.63% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.32% and Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.19%.

Everest Re Group

Gayner reduced the Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) position by 20.93%. The trade had an impact of -0.37% on the portfolio.

The insurance and reinsurance company has a market cap of $10.54 billion and an enterprise value of $10.0 billion.