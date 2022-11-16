Donald Trump’s 2024 Announcement Gets A Blistering Fact-Check On CNN

Lee Moran
·1 min read

CNN’s fact-checking reporter Daniel Dale on Tuesday exposed just some of the “wildly incorrect” claims that Donald Trump made while announcing his 2024 run for president.

Trump’s comments were “more accurate” than his tall tales at campaign rallies because he was using a teleprompter, Dale acknowledged to anchor Anderson Cooper.

But the former president’s address “was still less accurate than anything you’ll hear from basically anyone else in politics,” he added.

Dale set the record straight on Trump’s comments about ISIS, the economy, climate change and more by highlighting lines that were “not even close to true,” “totally wrong” and “absurd.”

Watch Dale’s analysis here:

