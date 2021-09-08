Donald Trump’s 9/11 Boxing Commentary Gig Gets KO’d On Twitter

Lee Moran
Twitter users swiped at Donald Trump after the former president announced he’d be providing commentary on Evander Holyfield’s boxing comeback for a pay-per-view streaming service on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Trump and eldest son Donald Trump Jr. will provide “alternative” commentary on Holyfield’s bout with Vitor Belfort at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida, for the FITE platform.

Critics called out the timing of the former president’s new gig, suggesting that as an (until recently) lifelong New Yorker he would respect the landmark anniversary of the attacks.

Others imagined what his commentary on the fight might include.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

