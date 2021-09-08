Donald Trump’s 9/11 Boxing Commentary Gig Gets KO’d On Twitter
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Twitter users swiped at Donald Trump after the former president announced he’d be providing commentary on Evander Holyfield’s boxing comeback for a pay-per-view streaming service on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Trump and eldest son Donald Trump Jr. will provide “alternative” commentary on Holyfield’s bout with Vitor Belfort at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida, for the FITE platform.
Critics called out the timing of the former president’s new gig, suggesting that as an (until recently) lifelong New Yorker he would respect the landmark anniversary of the attacks.
Others imagined what his commentary on the fight might include.
This is what a former president of the United States - and lifelong New Yorker - has chosen to do on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. https://t.co/stWI4xSbef
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) September 8, 2021
Trump is narrating a fight on 9/11 which is good because we’d rather not have his commentary on 9/11 https://t.co/xHfm14lufD
— Pete Dominick (@PeteDominick) September 8, 2021
My Pillow Guy: Trump will be back in WH this year
Trump: I think I’ll commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11 by calling a gimmick boxing match https://t.co/yEFS9Im3Xm
— Jamie Weinstein (@Jamie_Weinstein) September 8, 2021
The contrast between ex-President Trump signing a deal to provide boxing commentary and ex-President Obama signing a production deal with Netflix is the sort of thing future pop-historians will definitely use to dramatize the cultural-political cleavages of this era. https://t.co/KU6IlpALaQ
— David H. Montgomery (@dhmontgomery) September 8, 2021
20 anniversary 9/11 plans for
-43rd president: Shanksville memorial
-44th president: New York City memorial
-46th president: Shanksville, Pentagon and NYC memorials
-45th president: https://t.co/tIoDcHQqlv
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) September 8, 2021
"DONALD J TRUMP TO GIVE UNFILTERED BOXING COMMENTARY" sounds like the logline for the feckin Saw reboot
— Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) September 8, 2021
we live in an unbelievable world https://t.co/4bqU7ZAVXM
— Jordan Elgott (@JElgott) September 8, 2021
"You know, in many ways this fight is rigged, just like the election was rigged. But I'm a fighter. And if it wasn't for all the election fraud, I would still be fighting for the American people." —Donald Trump, probably five minutes into whatever this is https://t.co/JKCaWGqxfe
— Robert Swartwood (@RobertSwartwood) September 8, 2021
Doing commentary on novelty boxing matches seems like exactly the kind of thing Donald Trump would be doing in a world where he DIDN'T become president.
— Alex McClintock (@axmcc) September 7, 2021
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.