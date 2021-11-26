Donald Trump Is An Absolute Turkey In Viral Video Shared By Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. was mocked for missing the mark after he shared a viral video on Twitter that appeared to show his father, Donald Trump, bursting out of a turkey on Thanksgiving.

The ex-president’s son shared a doctored version of the “save the neck for me” scene from the film “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” in which steam blows out of a bird that Chevy Chase’s character Clark Griswold is carving because it’s overcooked.

In the above version shared by Trump, his father appears from the animal while dancing to the Village People hit “YMCA” — just as he did during rallies for his failed 2020 reelection campaign.

First lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) sit around the table in the edited clip.

Watch the original scene here:

Supporters of the Trump scion, who is no stranger toself-owning on social media, thanked him for sharing the video.

Critics suggested he was basically calling his father “a dry turkey” or the “turkey inside the turkey” and pointed out the movie’s scene centers on Christmas and not Thanksgiving.

The comedy here is that you’re sharing this unironically. — 𝚆𝚎𝚍𝚗𝚎𝚜𝚍𝚊𝚢 𝙻𝚎𝚎 𝙵𝚛𝚒𝚍𝚊𝚢 🔪 (@WednesFri) November 26, 2021

The turkey inside the turkey! — JM Shalley (@ShalleyJm) November 26, 2021

He dances like Elaine on Seinfeld. — Denise wants to see gun control in the US. (@dhinight) November 26, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

